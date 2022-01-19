LetsGetChecked launches antigen COVID testing, virtual observation service for employers

LetsGetChecked, a direct-to-consumer at-home health testing company, will be offering COVID-19 antigen tests along with a virtual observation service for employers.

“We have listened to the market and understand the great need for a robust COVID-19 solution, including molecular diagnostics, lab pooling, antigen tests and virtual observation capabilities,” said Mike Smit, chief commercial officer of LetsGetChecked, in a statement.

This service will build on the company’s existing services, which include molecular diagnostic testing. The company hopes this expansion will help employers keep their staff safe at work, despite the Supreme Court’s latest ruling against the employer mandate, LetsGetChecked said in an announcement.

The company expects to roll out the tests and virtual observations to consumers in the near future. Since its founding, the company has delivered nearly 3 million tests and raised more than $260 million. In 2020, the company grew its revenue more than 1,500%, thanks in part to the authorization and launch of its at-home COVID test.

“There is an unprecedented need for rapid testing with observation and our end-to-end virtual care model makes us uniquely poised to meet this demand,” said Peter Foley, founder and CEO of LetsGetChecked, in a statement. “Though our antigen test and virtual observation offering will initially be introduced to our enterprise clients, the platform has been developed to be test-agnostic, meaning it can be plugged into any manufacturer's supply chain and provided to any organization or individual.