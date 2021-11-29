Hims & Hers partners with Uber Eats to deliver its health and wellness products

Consumer and telehealth brand Hims & Hers is partnering with Uber to offer on-demand delivery for its health and wellness products through the Uber Eats app.

Starting Monday, customers can use the Uber Eats app to order a variety of Hims & Hers products including sexual wellness items as well as personal care products from sleep aids to skincare.

The company’s products are available on the app in 12 cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

The digital health unicorn said it has plans “on the horizon” to expand into more cities.

“We have found that adding in the on-demand factor to Hims & Hers products is a game-changer for many consumers,” said Melissa Baird, Hims & Hers' chief operating officer, in a statement. “Our relationship with Uber will be the biggest on-demand push we’ve pursued to date, and we are incredibly pleased to offer the ability for so many more people to be able to access our high-quality health and wellness products when they need them.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hims & Hers has extended its services to all 50 states and bolstered offerings in key areas, including rolling out online mental health tools in April 2020.

RELATED: Hims & Hers launches mobile app for subscription members on Q3 revenue surge

While expanding its services, the digital health company has focused this year on boosting customer access with new retail options.

At the beginning of November, the company announced its products would be available at 7,000 Walgreens stores as well as online on the pharmacy and retail giant’s website.

The company is also launching a mobile app for its subscription members where users can access telehealth services and buy its non-prescription products, announced alongside the unicorn’s third-quarter earnings in mid-November.

In addition to buying Hims & Hers products through the Uber Eats app, customers can find them on Postmates, the delivery app acquired by Uber in 2020.

“We’re always focused on making sure our customers can get anything—and personal wellness is no exception,” said Beryl Sanders, head of Uber Eats partnerships in the U.S. “Through our technology and logistics expertise, we’re able to bring Hims & Hers directly to consumers at the tap of a button across the country, and we’re thrilled to continue to expand this partnership in the near future.”

RELATED: Uber expands prescription delivery business with ScriptDrop partnership

Uber Eats has offered health and wellness products for delivery previously through other retailers.

The delivery service inked a partnership with Walgreens in June, offering same-day shipping for the retailer's extensive selection of items, from over-the-counter medications to household necessities, at nearly 8,000 stores across the U.S.

Uber's healthcare-specific wing is leveraging its delivery capacities, too. Patients can get their prescriptions delivered to them with Uber Health through the company's recent partnerships with NimbleRx and ScriptDrop.

The push for on-demand delivery services comes with increasing consumer pressure for the rapid availability of products and services, including health and wellness products, propelled by the massive popularity of online retailers like Amazon.