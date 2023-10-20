Folx Health announces national, regional payer partnerships to expand access to LGBTQ+ care

Folx Health, a virtual provider focused on LGBTQ+ health, is now in-network with Cigna, Evernorth and Blue Shield of California.

Other payer partners include Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Optum for behavioral health service in Colorado and Florida, according to Folx Health’s website. Through the collaboration, insured patients can use therapy and mental health medication management with Folx’s LGBTQ-specialized clinicians.

Folx offers virtual primary care, gender-affirming care and mental health services. Making that care in-network will deliver its patients significantly lower out-of-pocket costs, per the company.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with this portfolio of health plans, offering our clinical health services to those they insure,” Folx CEO Liana Douillet Guzmán said in an announcement.

More than half of LGBTQ+ people reported discrimination in a healthcare setting, a Folx survey found, she added. “By joining these networks, we’re now able to reach thousands more LGBTQIA+ patients who are in need of Folx Health services, at a much more affordable cost.”

Until August, Folx operated under a membership model in a lump sum subscription package. It has since been updated to accept insurance as a part of the core membership structure, with services now available at what Folx advertises as a monthly membership fee of $39.99.

The membership grants users access to the Folx community platform, support groups, resources, referrals, appointment scheduling and messaging with their care team whenever they need it, among other things.

Then, when patients need care, they will pay a visit fee or copay to see a clinician, lab work and medications. Those who have insurance but had to previously step outside their coverage to access Folx will now be able to get services in-network at the select plans. Folx will still continue serving those without insurance.