EmblemHealth taps maternal telehealth startup SimpliFed to expand access to baby feeding support

EmblemHealth, a New York-based not-for-profit health insurer, has tapped virtual maternal health startup SimpliFed to provide members with easier access to baby feeding and breastfeeding services.

Through the partnership, SimpliFed's services will be available to pregnant and postpartum families who are EmblemHealth commercial, Medicaid and HARP members, the organizations said.

SimpliFed offers virtual breastfeeding and baby feeding support to parents.

The startup, founded in 2019, aims to democratize access to a safe environment for infant nutrition education and consultation services. It works both with families during pregnancy and post-birth to help address a range of goals from deciding to wean to transitioning to work.

"This collaboration is so important because [EmblemHealth] is a real thought leader in women's health. Breastfeeding support is women's health and women's health is health. They have been such amazing advocates and pioneers in the women's health space, especially across New York state," Andrea Ippolito, CEO of SimpliFed, said in an exclusive interview about the partnership. "What this collaboration looks like is we're serving all their commercial members, all their Medicaid members that are pregnant and postpartum with breastfeeding and baby feeding support, starting during pregnancy and comprehensively supporting them postpartum as well."

Starting during pregnancy and continuing through postpartum, all appointments are done virtually with International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) and supported by SimpliFed’s care navigators or “allies.”

“Leveraging our national baby-feeding experts means EmblemHealth members have access to high-quality support at no additional cost," Ippolito said.

Sessions can be done in various languages, and night and weekend appointments can be accommodated for busy parents, according to the company.

EmblemHealth is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit health insurers, with 3 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York’s communities.



“EmblemHealth is committed to deploying new and creative solutions to help families get the care they need. Our partnership with SimpliFed is one of many ways we meet our members exactly where they are,” said Carol Huffman, vice president of strategic partnerships at EmblemHealth, in a statement.



With maternal mortality rates on the rise, the need to better support prenatal and postpartum patients is more crucial than ever. SimpliFed’s emphasis on the complete maternal episode of care means a more streamlined patient experience and better outcomes and care compliance, Ippolito said.



“Our unique care plan follows women from pregnancy to motherhood so we can improve key HEDIS measures for prenatal and postpartum care, such as PPD screenings and ER utilization,” said Ippolito.

SimpliFed's goal is to work with parents through the baby feeding journey – from prenatal through early toddler, all in the comfort of their own homes.

"SimpliFed is a postpartum care-at-home program. When you think about the experience of pregnant new parents, it is very difficult, no matter who you are, to get to another clinic appointment during pregnancy, and especially postpartum when you have this newborn, and you're up at all crazy hours," Ippolito said. "Many of the members that we have the privilege of serving don't have access to transportation. We're meeting families where they're at, in their home, with care, starting during pregnancy to build that relationship, set expectations and then continue working with them in this ongoing comprehensive way postpartum via our care-at-home model."

She added, "Being able to access care at home is vital, especially with breastfeeding support. A lot of folks think it's counter-intuitive. With breastfeeding and baby feeding support, it's a 'no days off, no nights off' activity, and you need access to support when and where you need it, whether that's when overcoming any pain, over supply or under supply issues, especially in this first critical weeks. We also provide access to support to help with latching, positioning, bottle feeding, getting sized for your pump, doing your first pumping session together, transition to work, transition to bottle feeding, weaning, whatever that might be for your plan, we work with you in a very ongoing way to help deal with urgent needs, but also for proactive needs."

Ippolito says SimpliFed's outcomes data speaks to the benefits of the platform. Eighty-seven percent of SimpliFed patients feed with breast milk for at least three months, compared to the national average of 69%. Among patients who have used the service, 97% say they feel less stressed after meeting with SimpliFed providers.

The startup CEO also contends that SimpliFed is more than just lactation support but also is tackles gaps in maternal health.

"Our care pathway have shown that up around 2.6% of our patients have presented to the ER compared to the national postpartum average of over 7%. When you improve access to support conveniently that's inclusive and culturally competent, you really can move the needle on maternal health outcomes," she said.

SimpliFed has ramped up its partnerships with payers to expand its virtual services to more families.

"We work with families all across all 50 states. We have commercial contracts with nationwide vendors, such as Aetna. We serve Medicaid beneficiaries across New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Washington DC, North Carolina, Florida and Washington state and we serve all military families nationally via Tricare. We serve thousands of families right now across all the contracts," Ippolito said.

It's now in network with Optum’s VA Community Care Network. That deal grants female veterans in the eastern half of the U.S. access to virtual baby feeding support, available seven days a week, at no cost to the patient and no limits on the number of appointments.

SimpliFed also has partnerships with breast pump companies to ensure families have access to education surrounding breast pumps. Consumers who use certain Willow breast pumps can access the SimpliFed IBCLCs through Willow's Mom Care services, webinars and classes, as well as the Willow Go app.