DTC obesity med market heats up: Eli Lilly taps knownwell, Hims & Hers adds new weight loss meds to platform

Hims & Hers is expanding access to Eli Lilly's branded weight loss drug Zepbound and diabetes drug Mounjaro as well as generics of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug liraglutide through its weight loss platform.

In a blog post on Tuesday, the online health and wellness company said it would offer generic liraglutide and branded tirzepatide, the key ingredient in Zepbound and Mounjaro, in addition to oral medication kits, compounded semaglutide and branded semaglutide. The company said earlier this year it plans to sell a generic version of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug, liraglutide.

Shares of Hims & Hers closed 5% higher Tuesday following the news.

Drugmaker Eli Lilly quickly issued a statement that is has no affiliation with Hims & Hers. "Zepbound (tirzepatide) can be prescribed by any licensed healthcare professional. People who are commercially insured with coverage for Zepbound may be eligible to pay as low as $25. For those who self-pay, Zepbound is available starting at $349 per month on LillyDirect," the company said, referring to its own direct-to-consumer service.

The statement reflects the rift between the two companies as Hims & Hers has been selling compounded versions of GLP-1 medications as alternatives to pricey branded GLP-1s such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

Hims & Hers is a multispecialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company expanded into weight loss in late 2023 with oral medication kits and added compounded GLP-1 medications to its offerings last May. Hims & Hers also offers subscriptions for Wegovy and Ozempic, starting around $1,800 a month, while compounded GLP-1 medications are priced at $165 a month for a subscription.

During the Super Bowl in February ran a controversial ad that featured a montage of junk food, abdominal fat, statistics about the health risks of obesity and big pharma's high prices for weight loss drugs. The ad then promotes Hims & Hers' weight loss products, including copycat versions of GLP-1 medications.

Later that month, Eli Lilly ran a TV ad warning against the use of counterfeit or compounded drugs, which aren’t subject to FDA oversight the same way as branded prescription drugs.