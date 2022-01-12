Maternal health startup Diana Health lands $11M to open first location in partnership with HCA Healthcare

Diana Health, a maternal health startup, clinched $11 million in a series A funding round and plans to open its first location inside TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare.

The investment was co-led by LRVHealth and .406 Ventures, along with existing participant AlleyCorp. The capital will be used to launch the provider’s first locations this coming year and expand its tech platform. One member each from LRVHealth and .406 Ventures will also be joining the company’s board of directors.

“We have been looking for an elegant solution in the women’s health space for over seven years,” Payal Divakaran, partner at .406 Ventures and one of the new board members, said in the announcement. “What excites us about Diana Health is that not only will their care model dramatically improve outcomes and fill gaps in the patient experience, but also that their end-to-end approach is the first win-win solution for patients, providers, health systems and payers alike. They are well-positioned to rapidly scale and to set a new standard of care for maternity care.”

In the U.S., an estimated 60,000 women annually experience severe maternal morbidity, with women of color being disproportionately affected. In addition, the nation is facing serious care shortages, including an OB/GYN shortage.

Diana Health is aiming to close that gap by aligning incentives across stakeholders with integrated care teams and technology. It works with hospitals on their women’s health programs through an evidence-based care model and leverages its digital platform to improve health outcomes in labor and delivery. Its first location is set to open along with the launch of its end-to-end maternal care program with TriStar StoneCrest in Tennessee in the coming weeks.

“The care we receive as women, particularly during pregnancy and birth, has the potential to impact population health across generations while building lifelong connections between a family and their healthcare provider,” said Kate Condliffe, co-founder and CEO of Diana Health, in the announcement. “Traditional care models can make it challenging for providers to embrace this opportunity. That’s why we are completely restructuring care programs to provide engaging, whole health support that will drive meaningful change in the lives of women and families.”