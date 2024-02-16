Chutes & Ladders—Spring Health hires new COO

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Spring Health

Digital mental health care company Spring Health has hired Arielle Mortimer as chief operating officer.

Mortimer previously served as chief operating officer at skincare company Heyday and was senior vice president of operations at fertility and wellness company Kindbody.

“Arielle brings a wealth of experience to Spring Health,” said Spring Health CEO April Koh. “Her operations expertise, leadership skills, and strategic approach will be an invaluable addition to our Operations and C-Suite teams.”

Verily

Verily, an Alphabet healthcare and life science subsidiary, has named Roshal Erskine Marshall as chief counsel, privacy, security and data strategy.

She will be tasked with giving leadership over legal, compliance and regulatory issues for the organization, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

Marshall spent more than four years with McKesson, most recently as managing chief counsel of enterprise data privacy and security. She’s also been member of the Data Privacy and Integrity Advisory Committee for the Department of Homeland Security since January 2022. Marshall also was in the Tufts Medical Center legal department for six years.

Yale New Haven Health

A new president is set to take over at Yale New Haven Health’s flagship hospital. Effective March 11, Katherine Heilpern, M.D., will be in charge of Yale New Haven Hospital.

Coming from NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital she is credited with enhancing ICU capacity, developing clinical care protocols and designing an inpatient unit for patients with long-lasting COVID-19, according to a news release. She has also served on the boards for many associations including the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, the National Academy of Medicine and the American College of Emergency Physicians.

“I am very excited to lead such a dynamic academic medical center and help drive Yale New Haven’s ongoing efforts to ensure quality, timely, equitable and patient-centered care,” said Heilpern in a statement. “I look forward to using my experience in partnership with my system colleagues to advance and grow key clinical services at the system hospitals and ambulatory locations.”

> Johns Hopkins University and Medicine has tapped Marc Overcash as the institution’s first vice president and deputy chief information officer.

> The Vascular Care Group, a group practice committed to prevention and treatment of vascular disease like arterial and venous conditions, has named Edward Arous, M.D., and Robert Lancaster, M.D., to its team of partners.

> The American Hospital Association has named David Argueta, president of Mercy Springfield Communities, as a state delegate to the regional policy board, and he was appointed to the Missouri Hospital Association board of trustees.

> VBA, a healthcare software company, has tapped Scott Topper as senior vice president for professional services and client experience.

> Indiana University Health has hired Denzil Ross as president of its south central region.

> ESO, a data and software company for emergency medical services, fire departments, hospitals, states and federal systems, has appointed Joy Brown to its board of directors.

> St. Christopher’s Hospital in Pennsylvania announced Don Mueller is resigning as president and CEO to join Siskin Children’s Institute in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

> Alivi Health, a provider of specialty benefits, has appointed Jessica Quintana as senior vice president of network operations.

> Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego and the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) has named Tom Lin, M.D., as medical director of pediatric interventional endoscopy at Rady and professor of clinical pediatrics at UCSD.

> Quartet Health, a value-based behavioral health care company, has named Karen Mitchell, chief growth officer, to its executive leadership team.

> HLM Venture Partners, a healthcare investment firm, has announced Michael Ludwig and Joseph Mayer, M.D., as partners.

> Color Health, a health tech company helping making population-scale programs accessible, has hired Joshua Sturm as chief revenue officer, according to a LinkedIn post.

> Boston Medical Center Health System has named Cindy Bo as its first chief strategy officer and senior vice president.

> HCA Healthcare, a Nashville, Tennessee-based provider of healthcare services including 186 hospitals, has promoted Michael McAlevey to executive vice president and chief legal and administrative officer.

> Alliance for Connected Care, a policy group focused on telehealth, remote patient monitoring and high-quality care, has named Chris Adamec as executive director.

> Yuvo Health, an operational solution for community health centers dedicated to value-based care, has tapped former NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dave Chokshi, M.D., as a new board member.

> Hallmark Health Care Solutions, a healthcare workforce management technology company, has appointed Patrick Ryan as chairman of the board of directors.

> Sutter Health, a nonprofit health system in California, has named Michael Lane as CEO for Sutter Coast Hospital, according to a LinkedIn post.

> NAACOS, an association representing the country’s accountable care organizations, has announced its 2024 board of directors. Newly elected members are Jenny Reed with Baylor Scott & White, Nina Taggart, M.D., of Lehigh Valley Health Network and Tim Gronniger at Signify. Stephen Nuckolls at Coastal Carolina Quality Care was named the new chair of the NAACOS Policy Committee.

> Healthmap Solutions, a kidney population health management company, has named Lisandro Montalvo-Burke, M.D., as its new medical director in Puerto Rico.

> Anomaly, a company dedicated to streamlining healthcare payments, has hired Dan Unger as chief product officer. Unger previously served as senior vice president and general manager of financial transformation at Health Catalyst, reported Fierce Healthcare.

> Commonwealth Care Alliance, a healthcare services organization offering health plans and care delivery programs, has announced Amanda Cassel Kraft as its chief operating officer. Kraft helped spearhead the MassHealth 1115 waiver for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services as Medicaid director.

> Chadron Community Hospital & Health Services in Nebraska announced Nathan Hough has resigned as CEO, and CFO Jennifer Brown will replace him as interim CEO.

> PeaceHealth Medical Group, a nonprofit Catholic health system, announced Scott Foster, M.D., is resigning as chief executive, effective March 8. PeaceHealth Oregon has also promoted Jim McGovern, M.D., to chief hospital executive.

> Centene Corporation has promoted Erika McConduit to chief impact officer, according to a LinkedIn post.

> Sharp HealthCare, a nonprofit healthcare system in San Diego, has named Susan Green as executive vice president and CFO of its healthcare system, succeeding interim Chief Financial Officer Doug Watson. Green was previously CFO for Tufts Medicine in Massachusetts.