Chutes & Ladders—Sleep company hires former Fitbit exec; Geisinger names new CEO

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

StimScience

StimScience company Somnee has hired former Fitbit Chief Marketing Officer Tim Rosa as CEO. The company commercializes neuroscience and sleep research products for individuals, employers and health plans.

Somnee has a personalized smart sleep headband that “utilizes loop neurostimulation for longer, higher quality sleep,” according to a news release. The headband measures brainwave patterns to “nudge the brain to sleep.” The company said it is four times as effective as melatonin.

“There’s a lot of exciting clinical research and momentum validating the importance of sleep fitness and its impact on cognitive performance, athletic performance, mental health, general health and even weight loss,” said Rosa in a statement. “Wearables have done a great job educating consumers on their general sleep stage trends and insights. The challenge for most consumer-grade devices has been creating a closed-loop, lab-grade diagnostic in combination with a personalized therapeutic that adapts with the user and ultimately improves sleep onset, duration, and/or depth.”

Rosa is tasked with building a leadership team over the next two years to expand the company’s product line and complete a healthcare pilot study.

He previously served as vice president of brand development for Electronic Arts and was director of marketing for 2K Sports and ESPN Videogames.

Noom

Digital health company Noom is once again making sweeping changes to its senior leadership team.

Noom named Jodi Bryant as president of healthcare, Matt Moran as chief strategy officer and Cody Fair as chief commercial officer. Co-founder and President Artem Petakov was also named as head of Noom Ventures, effective March 31.

In December, the company appointed a new CFO, chief technology officer, general counsel, senior vice president of corporate development and partnerships, and senior director of brand and communications. It also promoted Cody Fair to senior vice president of healthcare sales and services.

Bryant previously worked for Mercer, Aetna and Headspace Health, while Moran served for apree health, Rally Health and Prime Therapeutics.

Geisinger

Geisinger, a Pennsylvania-based hospital system, has named Terry Gilliland, M.D., as president and CEO, becoming the eighth CEO in the system’s history. He will replace Jaewon Ryu, M.D., who will become CEO of Risant Health.

Gilliland most recently served as chief medical officer for Cogitativo and was executive vice president of healthcare quality and affordability for Blue Shield of California from 2019 to 2021. He also spent 12 years with Colorado Permanente Medical Group and four years with Sentara Healthcare.

“It is an honor to be leading Geisinger,” said Gilliland in a statement. “I became a surgeon to improve the lives of my patients. Leading the 25,000 dedicated professionals at Geisinger gives me the opportunity to improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in communities throughout Pennsylvania.”

> The American College of Emergency Physicians has announced Susan Sedory will step down as CEO, effective June 2025.

> Cedars-Sinai, a health system based in Los Angeles, has promoted James Laur from vice president of intellectual property to chief executive of intellectual property and health ventures. He will also serve as CEO of Cedar-Sinai Intellectual Property Company and continue as managing director of the system’s health ventures program.

> Health system AdventHealth has tapped Dallas Purkeypile as president and CEO of AdventHealth South Overland Park.

> Herbalife, a health and wellness company, has named Michael Levitt to its board of directors.

> Bluesight, a company using AI and machine learning to provide analytics on medication management, has hired Matt McAluney as chief revenue officer.

> Vimly Benefit Solutions, a benefits administration solution, has added Marc Palmer as chief commercial officer.

> Genuine Health Group, a physician enablement platform helping practices transition to value-based care, has announced former UnitedHealthcare exec Roger Rodriguez as CEO.

> RadiantGraph, a healthcare personalization platform using AI and machine learning to drive consumer engagement for plans, has named Geeta Nayyar, M.D., as the company’s first chief medical officer and Kirk Goodman as senior vice president of commercial.

> MultiPlan, a data analytics and cost management company, has hired Jerry Hogge as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

> Aptia, a health, benefits and pensions administrator, has named Jeff Williams as U.S. president and CEO.

> HealthPartners, a healthcare organization dedicated to improving well-being, has appointed Megan Remark as chief operating officer.

> SCAN Group, the parent company of Medicare Advantage SCAN Health Plan, has hired former Redesign Health Managing Director Rona Li as corporate vice president and corporate development operating partner.

> Johns Hopkins Medicine has announced Sherita Golden, M.D., has stepped down as vice president and chief diversity officer after controversial comments about certain groups, reports the Baltimore Sun.

> Law firm Quarles & Brady has announced Wakaba Tessier as partner with a focus on healthcare.

> The National Association of Medicaid Directors has named Kentucky Department of Medicaid Services Commissioner Lisa Lee as board president.

> Wellpoint Washington, an Elevance Health subsidiary, has announced Lisa Bogard as the company’s newest president.

> Helix, a company helping health systems integrate genomics data into patient care, has hired Hylton Kalvaria as senior vice president of life sciences.

> Garnet Health, a New York health system, has promoted Leroy Cordero Floyd III, M.D., as chief clinical transformation officer.

> Catholic Health, a health system in Buffalo, New York, has selected Megan Aldrich as president of Sisters of Charity Hospital and St. Joseph Campus.

> University of Florida Health has named Stephen Motew, M.D., as president and CEO, effective April 1.

> DLA Piper, a New York-based law firm, has named Lisa LeCointe-Cephas as partner and chair of the life sciences sector.

> The ERISA Industry Committee, an organization representing large employers, has tapped Tom Christina as executive director of the ERIC Legal Center and promoted Christina Strogis to director of health policy for federal affairs.

> The University System of Maryland at Hagerstown, a regional higher education center, has named Maulik Joshi as chair of the board of advisers.

> Health Network One, a value-based healthcare solutions network of integrated services, has named Stephen Carrier as network president.

> Vivid Clear Rx, a pharmacy benefit manager under the Hy-Vee grocery chain umbrella, has selected Amy Wadstrom as president.

> The HIV + Hepatitis Policy Institute has appointed Bill Sarraille as policy adviser.

> Innsena, a health tech consultancy company, has named Britteny Matero as partner and senior vice president.

> OhioHealth Marion General Hospital has tapped Jim Parobek as president.