Chutes & Ladders—New CEO atop Mount Sinai Health System summit

Mount Sinai Health

Mount Sinai Health System, an academic medical center in the New York metro area, has appointed Brendan Carr, M.D., as its next CEO, and Kenneth Davis, M.D., was elected executive vice chairman of the boards of trustees. Both Carr and Davis will assume their new positions early next year.

Davis served for more than 20 years as Mount Sinai’s CEO, while Carr joined the health system in February 2020 as head of emergency medicine. He worked to improve Mount Sinai’s emergency and critical care capacity, according to a press release.

The pre-Thanksgiving announcement will see Carr chart the health system’s strategy, which includes eight hospitals, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and more than 400 ambulatory locations and physician practices.

After becoming president and CEO in 2003, Davis is credited with helping form the health system in 2013, transforming the system’s care delivery and driving academic and research growth.

Advocate Health

The third-largest nonprofit integrated health system in the U.S. has a new CFO. Effective Dec. 1, Brad Clark will be promoted to executive vice president and CFO for Advocate Health.

Named interim CFO in August, Clark will now lead revenue cycle management, financial planning, supply chain management, financial reporting, managed health resources and more.

Clark served more than 11 years with Wake Forest Baptist Health, where he oversaw all financial functions for the academic medical center and health system, before joining Atrium Health as senior vice president of financial planning and treasurer in January 2021.

Allina Health

Allina Health, a nonprofit healthcare system throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin, has named D’Andre Carpenter, M.D., as the system’s first senior vice president and chief nursing executive. Carpenter will serve as the system’s highest-level nurse beginning Nov. 27.

Carpenter will work to improve Allina Health’s retention, recruitment and continuing education of clinical nurses and services staff. He will also begin implementing strategies to improve patient satisfaction, operational excellence and clinical service delivery, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Carpenter as Allina Health’s first system chief nursing executive,” said Lisa Shannon, Allina Health president and CEO. “His leadership and expertise will help us continue to elevate the voices of our nurses and support staff across the organization. His passion and commitment to equity and inclusion for our employees and patients will support our response to the changing healthcare environment, and our work to transform how we deliver care to the communities we serve.”

He most recently served as senior vice president and chief system nursing officer for UnityPoint Health for UnityPoint Health in Iowa.

> Walgreens announced yet another executive departure as Chief Human Resources Officer Holly May is exiting the company, according to multiple reports.

> Medical City Health, a healthcare provider with more than 17,000 employees in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has selected Emily Sneed as chief nursing officer for Medical City Lewisville, effective Nov. 27.

> Yosi Health, a provider of digital patient software solutions, has announced Matt Order as the company’s newest vice president of business development.

> ThedaCare, a nonprofit healthcare organization with seven hospitals and a Level II trauma center, has hired Jennifer Nikolai as vice president of the new community hospital campuses in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

> Roper St. Francis Healthcare, a nonprofit healthcare provider in Charleston, South Carolina, has appointed Megan Baker, M.D., as interim president and CEO, effective Dec. 3.

> RWJBarnabas Health, a comprehensive academic healthcare system in New Jersey, has named Kathleen Jacobs as chief investment officer, effective Jan. 9.

> DCH Health System, based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has picked Bob Tracz as the system’s next CFO.

> Steward Health Care, based in Dallas but operating hospitals in eight states, has promoted Mark Rich to president and named to the board of directors.

> Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, a critical access hospital in Oregon, has tapped Marty Cahill as chief operating officer – hospitals in a newly created role. Wendie Wunderwald will replace Cahill as CEO of the community hospital.

> Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has named Chad Brown as president of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s South and West areas. Bill James will resign as president of Lexington Medical Center.

> Sonio, a French medtech company specializing in women's and children's health, has appointed Nikki Smiley as vice president of key accounts, Karen Wray as head of clinical application and Meryem Yousfi as marketing director.

> Medcrypt, a cybersecurity solution provider for medical device manufacturers, has selected Naomi Schwartz as vice president of services because of her extensive knowledge of FDA interactions and regulatory compliance.