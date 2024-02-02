Chutes & Ladders–Health policy orgs appoint new leaders, Cedars-Sinai CEO retires

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Health policy organizations

New leaders are in charge at multiple national health policy organizations: The Alliance for Health Policy and the National Institute for Public Employee Health Care Policy.

Claire Sheahan has been named president and CEO of the Alliance for Health Policy, while Marta Green has been named executive director of the National Institute for Public Employee Health Care Policy.

Sheahan has served in leadership roles for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Avalere Health, Generic Pharmaceutical Association in her career. Green recently worked as chief of health plan research and administration for CalPERS.

Cedars-Sinai

Los Angeles, California-based Cedars-Sinai announced that President and CEO Thomas Priselac is retiring. He will remain in the position until a replacement is found.

In a news release describing the retirement, Priselac is credited with “the transformation of Cedars-Sinai from a strong regional hospital into one of the nation’s most renowned academic health systems” as well as dedicating more of the health system’s focus to medical research.

Priselac is a past chair of the Association of American Medical Colleges, the American Hospital Association, California Hospital Association and Hospital Association of Southern California.

HCA Healthcare

Another promotion is in order for HCA Healthcare Senior Vice President of Finance Mike Marks, as he will be the company’s executive vice president and CFO, effective May 1, the company announced in a recent earnings release.

He will replace Bill Rutherford, who is retiring from the position after a 34-year career.

Marks was overseeing Parallon, case management, performance improvement and financial resiliency. He began his career with HCA in 1996 as a senior manager in internal audit, earning promotions with the organization ever since.

Advocate Health

Advocate Health, a hospital system headquartered in North Carolina with a footprint across six states, has inked a deal appointing Nakesha Lopez as executive vice president and chief people & culture officer, beginning March 18.

She will be tasked to “align the HR function with the organization’s strategy, drive teammate engagement and craft the employee value proposition,” according to a press release.

Lopez spent more than nine years in HR roles with Baylor Scott & White Health. She also spent a six-year stint at Barclays and four years with Lehman Brothers.

> Oracle Health, a health data management company, is expanding the role of Seema Verma to executive vice president and general manager, reports Bloomberg.

> Beth Israel Lahey Health, an integrated health system in Massachusetts, has named Puneet Freibot as the organization’s first chief nursing officer.

> Pair Team, a virtual and community-based care solution connecting high-risk Medicaid patients to care, has appointed Nate Favini, M.D., as its first chief medical officer.

> NRC Health, a research organization focused on preferences and perceptions healthcare consumers, has named Helen Hrdy as chief customer officer, Jason Hahn as chief revenue officer, Christophe Loubion as chief product and technology officer and Andy Monnich as chief corporate development officer.

> UCSF Health, a major healthcare network in San Francisco, California, has selected Nicholas Holmes, M.D., as president of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals and senior vice president of UCSF Health Children’s Services, effective March 11.

> University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health has announced Robert Golden is resigning from his role as dean and vice chancellor for medical affairs once a successor is named.

> Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, a national federation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield Companies, has sealed Kathy Paro has its new vice president of strategic execution and partnerships.

> Hallmark Health Care Solutions, a healthcare technology company specializing in workforce management solutions, has named Bruce Cerullo as CEO. Co-founder Issac Ullatil will transition to strategic advisor.

> Southwestern Medical Foundation, a charity that supports high-quality health care in North Texas, has tapped Sarah Fletcher as CFO, replacing Kay Schlankey.

> Soda Health, a healthcare technology company dedicated to reducing health inequity, has announced Casey Bartolucci as the company’s first chief commercial officer to lead health plan expansion efforts.

> Marshall Health Network, a provider network in West Virginia, has welcomed Chadwick Smith, M.D., as chief population officer.

> Allurion Technologies, a weight management company, has named Brendan Gibbons as chief legal officer.

> Convey Health Solutions, a healthcare technology and services company, has appointed Dan Finke as CEO, succeeding Stephen Farrell.

> AdventHealth South Overland Park Hospital in Kansas has appointed Jimmy Bolanos as chief operating officer.

> Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Kentucky has tapped Aaron Rucker as its new chief information officer, according to a LinkedIn post.

> AArete, a management and technology consulting firm, has promoted three members of its healthcare practice to managing directors including Leslie Lotano-Saba, SueEllen Carrol and Jeff Schacht.

> White Plains Hospital, a New York hospital in the Montefiore Health System, has promoted Claudia Felberg, M.D., as president of the medical staff until the end of 2025, replacing George Anastasian, M.D.

> Texas Children’s has announced five physician leaders to head the new North Austin campus including Melanie Belt, M.D., as chief OB/GYN officer; Edward Buchanan, M.D., as chief surgical officer; Shellie Josephs, M.D., as chief of radiology; Bryan Vartabedian, M.D., as chief pediatric officer; and LyTorre Vidaurri, M.D., as chief of anesthesiology.

> The National Association of Rural Health Clinics has tapped Jeffrey Burke as deputy director of government affairs, according to a post on X.

> DUOS, a digital health company partnering with health plans helping older adults live longer, has formed an advisory board with members including Attila Toth, Jonathan Gavras and Thomas Lundquist.

> The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (MHA), representing hospitals and providers, elected Kevin Tabb, M.D., as Beth Israel Lahey Health President and CEO as chair of the board of trustees, succeeding Emerson Health CEO Christine Schuster. Other new board members include Alastair Bell, M.D., David McCready, Susan Moffatt-Bruce, M.D. and Rozanna Penney.