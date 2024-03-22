Chutes & Ladders—US Radiology Specialists taps new CEO; Kindbody names leaders as company expands

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Modern Health

Modern Health, a global workplace mental health platform, has named Steve Fitz as chief revenue officer and promoted former Lyft and Google exec Gyre Renwick to president.

Fitz previously worked at MapR Technologies and as chief revenue officer for Sumo Logic, where he is credited with helping grow the company to a $2.5 billion valuation IPO, according to a news release.

Renwick served as chief revenue officer for Podium, vice president of Lyft Business, head of healthcare for Lyft Business and was head of healthcare for Google.

US Radiology Specialists

Former President and CEO of GE Healthcare Systems Lee Cooper has found a new role with US Radiology Specialists.

He will join the organization as CEO, effective April 1. Current CEO John Perkins will step away from the position and the company appointed current board member Molly Joseph as its next board chair.

Cooper formerly worked at Walgreens as an executive vice president of pharmacy and Shields Health Solutions as CEO. He spent nearly 30 years at GE, leading several business units. From 2009 to 2015, he was chief commercial officer for different GE divisions. Cooper ended his tenure as president and CEO of GE Healthcare Systems in the U.S. and Canada, where he was responsible for the core businesses of imaging, ultrasound, life care solutions and enterprise digital solutions.

US Radiology Specialists has 5,000 team members and more than 180 outpatient imaging centers across 13 states. The company conducts more than 8 million studies annually.

Kindbody

National fertility clinic network Kindbody has named six individuals to its executive leadership team to complement its growing footprint.

In addition to expanding into new markets and opening four clinics in Charlotte, Miami, Newport Beach and San Diego, the company has doubled its employer clients since 2022.

Kindbody has appointed Gina Bruzzichesi as chief operating officer, Scott Bruckner as CFO, Haleigh Tebben as chief revenue officer, Tim Springer as chief compliance officer, Jason Barritt as chief scientific officer and Matt Slepian as chief accounting officer.

> Optimum Healthcare IT, a consulting services firm, has named Gene Scheurer as CEO, Jason Mabry as president, Brian Symonds as chief digital officer and head of digital transformation, Larry Kaiser as chief marketing officer and Christopher Esper as Workday Services practice leader.

> Edison Partners, a growth equity investment firm, has appointed former Anthem and UnitedHealth Group exec Patrick O'Keefe as operating partner.

> Viz.ai, an AI-powered disease detection company for health systems, has hired Michael Herring as CFO.

> Herbalife, a health and wellness company, has named John DeSimone as CFO. He has been with the company for the last 17 years.

> CLARA, a provider of AI tech for insurance claims optimization, has named Jeremy Johnson to its board of directors.

> Phoenix Children’s, one of the largest pediatric health systems, has announced Jason Fraser, M.D., as chief of pediatric surgery.

> Spectrum.Life, a digital health company specializing in mental health, primary care and wellbeing, has selected Paula Franklin, M.D., as board director.

> Bon Secours Mercy Health, a Cincinnati, Ohio-based health system, will promote Travis Crum to CFO, effective July 1. He replaces Debbie Bloomfield, who is retiring at the end of 2024.

> Healthmine, a health activation company aiding plans and providers to improve performance, has hired Amanda Lambert and Merry Beth Ward as consultants.

> Wondr Health, a digital behavioral change program, tapped Rob Sutton as executive vice president and CFO.

> Memorial Health in Marysville, Ohio has named Jeff Hazey, M.D., as chief medical officer.

> Collette Health, a provider of patient observation tools, has welcomed Christine Gall as chief nursing officer.

> Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah has named Mike Woodruff, M.D., as executive medical director.

> Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City has selected Stephanie Clements as vice president and chief nursing officer.

> Evry Health, a business-to-business health insurance company, has poached Christina Rassi as chief growth officer from Aetna after 16 years at the company.

> Bassett Healthcare Network, a health system in New York, has named Staci Thompson as president and CEO.

> AdventHealth Colorado has appointed Andrew Jahn as president and CEO for the company’s multi-state division.

> SE Healthcare, a data analytics firm helping medical providers limit risk, has named Gregory Coticchia as CEO.

> East Jefferson General Hospital in Louisiana has named Greg Nielsen as CEO after a spell as interim CEO.

> Accolade, a health benefits platform, has promoted Kelsi McDonald Harris to chief people officer and senior vice president.

> Phreesia, a software company helping providers with administrative and point-of-care services, has promoted Jack Callhan to chief technology officer.

> The National Brain Tumor Society, a nonprofit advocacy group based in Massachusetts, has appointed Gary Heimberg as vice president and counsel of government relations.

> Temple Health-Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has selected Richard Newell as president and CEO.

> Federal Health Policy Strategies, a government affairs consulting firm, has hired Jennifer Friedman as senior vice president.

> PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence, Oregon has named Lisa Wood as director of nursing for surgical services, effective March 24.

> Garnet Health, a New York state-based health system, has promoted Pamela Murphy, M.D., as chief medical officer.

> George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. has promoted Maia Healy as CFO.

> PreventScripts, a digital health company with preventive health tools for physicians, has named William Jones and Jean Anne Booth to its board of directors.