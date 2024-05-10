Chutes & Ladders—Amazon Clinic exec exits; new director at Cedars-Sinai

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Thrive Capital

Nworah Ayogu, general manager for Amazon Clinic and former chief medical officer for Amazon Pharmacy is leaving the company to join VC firm Thrive Capital, he announced in a LinkedIn post.

He reflected on his role at Amazon, helping the team launch Amazon Pharmacy, Amazon Clinic and integrating One Medical.

Ayogu first joined Amazon in April 2020 as medical director for PillPack. He has also served as associate chief medical officer for Renew Health and founding medical director for Cityblock Health.

Cedars-Sinai

Cedars-Sinai Cancer Center in Los Angeles, California has named Indrin Chetty as vice chair of research and director of the Medical Physics Division in the Department of Radiation Oncology. He will be tasked with overseeing clinical operations.

“Dr. Chetty brings to Cedars-Sinai Cancer a wide range of experience that is perfectly aligned with his new role,” said Howard Sandler, M.D., chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Cedars-Sinai, in a statement. “His expertise in overseeing and coordinating clinical operations, further developing our research infrastructure, and teaching and leading strong teams of physics and medical residents will serve our department well.”

Chetty previously spent 16 years at the Henry Ford Health System and six years with the University of Michigan.

Carna Health

Carna Health, a digital health company working to reduce chronic kidney disease, has appointed a new leadership team.

They include Shika Pappoe, M.D., as chief medical officer and chief operating officer, Elvis Ndansi as chief of global population health, Mary Miller Salah as chief growth officer and Aran Ron as chief innovation officer.

In February, the company announced Salvatore Viscomi, M.D., as CEO.

> Better Medicare Alliance, an advocacy group in favor of Medicare Advantage, has named Don Dempsey as vice president of policy and research, Jennifer Nord Mallard as vice president of government affairs, Susan Reilly as vice president of communications, Jonathan Wolfe as senior director of strategic partnerships and Andrew Young as director of grassroots.

> Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana has tapped Bryan Camerlinck as president and CEO, replacing Steve Udvarhelyi, who is retiring.

> Suburban Hospital, an acute-care member hospital with Johns Hopkins Medicine, has tapped LeighAnn Sidone as president and chief operating officer.

> Azra AI, a health tech company focused on identifying and treating cancer, has appointed John Marshall as CEO, replacing Chris Cashwell, who will serve as an advisor.

> Children’s Mercy Kansas City announced Paul Kempinski has resigned as president and CEO.

> Jackson Nurse Professionals, a healthcare staffing provider, has announced Kimm Howard as president.

> P3 Health Partners, a population health management company, has named Aric Coffman, M.D., as CEO, replacing Sherif Abdou, M.D.

> The Center for Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian has tapped Anne Marie Albano as director and Shannon Bennett as associate director in newly created roles.

> Holdco Nuvo Group, a remote pregnancy monitoring company, has named Adriana Machado to its board of directors.

> MetroHealth, a health system in Cleveland, Ohio, has appointed Christopher Briddell as senior vice president and chief ethics, risk and compliance officer.

> Verisense Health, a digital health tech and data company, has selected Josh Tolkoff to its board of directors.

> CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit Catholic health system, has tapped Jeff Daneff as market CFO.

> Ciba Health, a digital health company focused on root-cause treatment, has named Nwamaka Imasogie as chief technology officer and Roger Chahine as president.

> Community Health Systems, a national system of healthcare providers, has elected Fawn Lopez to the company’s board of directors.

> Bradford Health Services, a substance use disorder treatment provider, has hired Rob Marsh as CEO.

> Cleveland Clinic health system has named Donald Malone, M.D., as senior advisor for capital, space and strategy and Jorge Guzman, M.D., as president of the Northeast Ohio market.

> NextGen Healthcare, a provider of health tech solutions for medical practices, has named Diane Kaye as chief product officer, Jacob Sims as chief technology officer and Garo Doudian as chief information and security officer.

> Centre for Neuro Skills, a traumatic brain injury and stroke rehab services provider, has promoted Omesh Singh, M.D., as associate chief medical officer.

> Bailey & Company, a banking platform focused on healthcare and technology companies, has named Tim Scallen as CEO.

> The Century Foundation, a think tank for progressive policy, has appointed Jeanne Lambrew as director of health care reform.

> Navvis Healthcare, a population health company, has promoted Courtney Fortner to president and CEO.

> Paytient, a provider of health plan affordability solutions, has announced Joe Gabler as chief growth officer.

> HCA Houston Healthcare West has named Amber Boes as chief nurse executive.

> Methodist Healthcare in San Antonio, Texas has named Jerrica George as CEO of Methodist Hospital Northeast.

> Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego has named Vijay Patel, M.D., as director of the Pediatric Complex Sinus and Skull Base Surgery Program and assistant professor of otolaryngology at the UC San Diego School of Medicine.

> Virtusan, a provider of sleep-backed services, has announced Artur Zolkiewicz as its new CEO.

> Healing Advocacy Fund, a nonprofit supporting the legalization of psychedelic-assisted healing, has named Taylor West as executive director.

> 4C Digital Health, a startup that delivers pricing transparency to public and self-insured employers, has appointed Alan Gilbert as senior vice president for business strategy.

> Bronson Battle Creek Hospital in Michigan has named Ali Ghasham, M.D., as vice president and chief medical officer.

> Vizzia Technologies, a software and managed services provider of location systems for healthcare organizations, has announced Petrena Saunders to is board of advisors.

> Noom, a digital healthcare company focused on chronic disease prevention, has selected Matthew Moran as chief strategy officer.

> Nordic Consulting, a global health and tech consulting company, has named Dan Hodgson as new CEO, replacing the retiring Jim Costanzo.

> Devoted Health, a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage startup, has named Stephanie Lovell and Jeremy Delinsky to its board of directors.

> EyeCare Partners, a clinically integrated eye care provider, has hired Joel Day as CFO, effective June 1.

> PeopleOne Health, a value-based primary care company, has appointed Lou Shapiro its board of directors.