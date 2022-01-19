In its 2nd deal in 2 weeks, Babylon picks up DayToDay Health to bolster its remote care portfolio

Babylon has acquired DayToDay Health, a care management platform that supports patients preparing for and recovering from surgeries, bolstering the health tech unicorn’s remote care portfolio.

DayToDay offers programs pre- and post-operation as well as for health events like childbirth and after diagnoses of chronic conditions. The company’s educational and clinical support services help drive down rehospitalization rates, demonstrated below 4%, according to the company, compared to the industry average around 15%.

The company did not disclose financial details of the deal.

Babylon will integrate DayToDay’s offerings into its digital platform, powering its strategy of reducing burdens on patients and healthcare systems through proactive care.

“We’re excited to welcome the DayToDay team into Babylon, as both companies work toward the same goal of leveraging technology to enhance the patient experience,” said Ali Parsa, founder and CEO of Babylon, in a statement. “As we continue to evolve our value-based care services and empower our members to take control of their health, the addition of pre- and post-surgical care will help our members at a significant period of needs, improving overall accessibility, quality and affordability outcomes.”

Founded in 2013, Babylon offers a digital-first value-based care platform called Babylon 360 as well as Babylon Cloud Services, a suite of digital self-care tools providing insights and information to patients and clinicians.

Working with governments, providers, employers and insurers, the unicorn manages more than 350,000 lives worldwide.

The deal with DayToDay is the digital health unicorn’s second acquisition in two weeks. Babylon started the year by acquiring health kiosk company Higi Health, which offers self-screening health stations within five miles of 73% of the U.S. population, as well as at-home connected devices.

The Higi acquisition aligned with Babylon’s strong push into the U.S. market. The company also bought two California-based medical practices last year, Meritage Medical Network and First Choice Medical Group, and opened an office in Palo Alto.

DayToDay started as an MIT research project in 2018 and is now headquartered in Boston. Its team will now join Babylon “to lend their technical expertise,” according to the company.

“Joining Babylon will empower DayToDay to scale its robust platform to clinical areas by deploying its proven platform to the Babylon customer base,” said Prem Sharma, DayToDay CEO. “Working together, we can tap into Babylon’s AI capabilities and improve the virtual care experience for both patients and providers alike.”

Babylon now serves patients across 15 countries, with plans to manage over 440,000 global lives by 2022.

The company went public in October in a $4.2 billion special purpose acquisition company deal with Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

Parsa said in a Fierce Healthcare interview about the Higi acquisition that while the company had deals on the horizon, his team wouldn’t seek to buy what they can build themselves.

“Sometimes it’s easy, when you run out of answers and capabilities, to acquire your way to it. But it doesn’t really work,” he said. “We will have more acquisitions, and we will have more to announce, but they’re always of the same ilk, part of our same plan and part of our platform.”