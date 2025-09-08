Ayble Health becomes first GI solution offered on Castlight, a benefits navigator

Ayble Health, a virtual provider for digestive conditions, is now offered as a benefit through Castlight Health's navigation platform.

Ayble is the first digestive care partner in Castlight’s system, which is used by Fortune 500 employers and millions of employees across the U.S. Through the partnership, members will be able to use Ayble directly through Castlight’s app. Ayble is already live with several Castlight clients.

About 40% of Americans are impacted by digestive issues. Digestive conditions rank among the top drivers of medical and pharmacy spend, and gastrointestinal symptoms are the leading reason for emergency department visits. Ayble supports conditions like IBS, IBD and gastroesophageal reflux disease, with a GI care team that includes doctors, APPs, dietitians, psychologists and more. Its approach is also backed by 15 peer-reviewed publications, according to the company.

“Knowing that plans and employers are overwhelmed on the decision-making process of ‘how do I choose and when I do, how do I implement?’, this kind of kills two birds with one stone,” Sam Jactel, CEO and founder of Ayble, told Fierce Healthcare.

Castlight helps steer members to specialists and digital health solutions, particularly at a time when “they’re drowning in choice,” added Emelia O’Meara, director of strategic growth and partnerships at Castlight’s parent company, Apree Health.

The goal is to “create access to really clinically-sound digital health solutions like Ayble that we believe at their core are going to help with rising costs in medical spend while also meeting the very specific needs of members,” O’Meara said.

Castlight sees three to four times higher enrollment in solutions on its platform versus when they are just deployed directly to members. It has a rewards and incentives experience to drive motivation and member engagement. More than half of Castlight clients use this feature, particularly for high-cost condition areas.

Members can earn points for completing tasks like meeting with a provider, engaging with their health coach or logging their meals. They can then redeem points on wellness products or convert them into gift cards. This approach is supported by Ayble’s own published finding that the more interactions patients have, and the greater their variety, the better health outcomes they achieve, according to Jactel.

First, a member does a health assessment and can set goals through Castlight. From there, they get personalized benefits recommendations. If they choose to engage with Ayble, members can log directly into Ayble via the Castlight app. And, when they complete activities with Ayble, the data are reflected in Castlight, where they can track their progress and how many points they have earned.