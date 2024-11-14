Amazon One Medical rolls out telehealth treatment services in competition with Ro, Hims & Hers

Amazon One Medical is rolling out a new service to provide Prime members access to clinical treatments for common health and lifestyle conditions like men's hair loss and anti-aging skin care.

The new service builds on Amazon One Medical's existing Pay-per-visit telehealth service that offers healthcare for more than 30 common conditions.

The new service offers a subscription plan with low, upfront monthly pricing for a clinical visit, treatment plan, and free medication delivery. The service initially focuses on five conditions: anti-aging skin care treatment, men’s hair loss, erectile dysfunction, eyelash growth, and motion sickness.

Through this service, Prime members can get anti-aging skin care treatment from $10/month; men's hair loss solutions from $16/month; ED treatment from $19/month; eyelash growth solutions from $43/month; and treatment for motion sickness from $2/use—using Prime Rx at checkout, the company said in a blog post Thursday.

Amazon said Prime members can save up to 92% on ED treatment versus popular subscription service alternatives.

Customers only pay for the cost of the consultation and medication, if one is prescribed; there are no additional fees, expenses, or subscriptions needed beyond Amazon Prime., the company said.

Prime members in nearly a dozen cities, such as Los Angeles, New York City, and Seattle, are also eligible for free same-day delivery of their medications.

"We're committed to giving customers convenient, affordable care options that put them in control of their health," said Bergen Penhart, general manager for Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit in a statement. "This new offering makes it easy for Prime members to get expert clinical advice and prescribed treatments for common health, beauty and lifestyle needs, all from the comfort of home."

Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit does not accept insurance for telehealth visits. Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans, but Prime Rx savings only apply when not using insurance.

In June, Amazon One Medical announced it was folding its Amazon Clinic telehealth service into its One Medical primary care platform.

The company unveiled Amazon Clinic in November 2022 as a virtual medical clinic to provide care for many common health concerns. Last August, Amazon expanded Amazon Clinic to all 50 states, including nationwide telehealth services and video visits with providers on the Amazon website and mobile app.

That service was rebranded as Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit telehealth to offer medical consultations and medications for a range of common conditions, like pink eye, the flu or a sinus infection.

Amazon One Medical's move into tailored, online health treatments puts it in competition with direct-to-consumer telehealth players like Ro and Hims & Hers, which built their businesses on providing affordable and accessible direct-to-consumer solutions for sexual health, mental health, dermatology, hair loss and weight loss.

Shares of Hims & Hers were down 20% on Thursday after Amazon announced its new service.

These digital companies have focused on being one-stop medical shops for consumers who want to address stigmatized health and wellness conditions, and the telehealth visits offer more discretion than visiting an in-person provider.

Amazon One Medical will still offer its Pay-per-visit telehealth service with on-demand messaging visits for $29 and video visits for $49.

“This simple care experience was built to meet the needs of today’s customer. At Amazon, we’re working to reduce the burden on patients who’d like to move forward with care, but may be tired of navigating the hurdles of our healthcare system, waiting in a long line at the pharmacy, or worried about a surprise bill or medication cost,” said Dr. Vin Gupta, chief medical officer for Amazon Pharmacy in a statement. “We’re helping patients re-engage in care, and spend time doing what they love instead.”