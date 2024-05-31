Specialty society furthering education, policy of AI for GI

The American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) announced the launch of its Artificial Intelligence Institute for Gastroenterology last week at a Digestive Diseases Week event.

The AI Institute builds on the work ASGE has done on its AI task force, which was launched before the COVID-19 pandemic. A 17-member advisory panel will lead the groups' efforts.

The AI Institute seeks to guide the gastroenterology and endoscopy profession in education and “mass adoption” of AI, for which there are now many GI endoscopy applications. Prateek Sharma, president of ASGE, told Fierce Healthcare that AI is being used to detect abnormalities during procedures like colonoscopies to detect polyps and flat cancers.

ASGE’s “AI for GI Institute” has five pillars: education, training and curriculum development; advocacy; standards, quality and safety; optimizing practice operations; and acting as a convener for healthcare professionals.

"ASGE is committed to leading the integration of AI into gastroenterology and endoscopy, ensuring that our members and the GI industry are at the cutting edge of medical technology," Sharma said in a statement. "By enhancing physician training and collaborating with all stakeholders including the FDA, tech industry, NIH, policymakers and others, we are setting a new standard in patient care and safety."

The Institute will teach GI endoscopy providers about the applications of AI in gastroenterology. It will also help providers discern between algorithms, by asking them to consider how the models are trained and how they perform in racial and ethnic subgroups, Sharma said in a recorded, sit down conversation with lawmakers.

Sharma sat down with Democratic Representatives Sharice Davids (D-KS), Don Beyer (D-VA) and Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) to discuss applications of AI in healthcare and how Congress is thinking about the technology today.

The three lawmakers expressed enthusiasm about the use of AI in healthcare and said Congress has been active in learning about AI.

“This has actually been the Congress of educating on AI … it’s been great to see the competency lift,” Trahan said.

The Congress members said the legislative body is being deliberate, and perhaps slow, about what is the right way to regulate AI.

“There are a lot of people around the table trying to just have honest conversations around the pros and the cons and the role of government,” Trahan said.

Beyer noted that unlike social media regulation, in which Congress initially took a backseat, lawmakers are courting legislative proposals on AI.

“Part of my optimism is that, unlike social media where we as Congress were essentially passive … we’re all moving towards trying to actually legislate thoughtfully now [on AI],” Beyer said.

Davids noted room for improvement of convening stakeholders on AI regulation.

“There are areas where the table of stakeholders is really large. And there are folks who are sitting around the table and saying, ‘Who do we need to hear from next?’” Davids said. “Then there are also areas where, not out of malice or anything, but just because the world is big, there are also conversations happening around policy or innovation that are not including all of the stakeholders.”

The Institute plans to continue engaging with regulators and lawmakers to shape AI policy, promote innovation and ensure patient safety. ASGE has also been selected to engage in an AI work group of various subspecialties, convened by the American Medical Association to consider policies and applications of AI.