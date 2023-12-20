'Podnosis': Navigating the AI hype in healthcare

This week on "Podnosis," Dr. Nigam Shah, Chief Data Scientist at Stanford Health Care, shares insights into the direction of the industry and anticipated developments as AI adoption gains momentum. In an interview with Heather Landi from Fierce Healthcare, Dr. Shah explores the implications of the Biden administration’s executive order on AI, strategies for addressing ethical concerns related to AI use and ways to pave the path for the responsible use of AI.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: