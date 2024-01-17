'Podnosis': Improving the diversity of voice tech 

A growing number of companies are introducing diverse voices to their virtual assistants or speech synthesis systems: Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Polly, Meta’s Voicebox. But what about diversity of voices in healthcare, where the stakes are higher?
Wolters Kluwer Health, maker of clinical decision-making support tools, decided to re-examine its voice technology after 15 years. The goal is to help providers better reach and engage diverse patients. What goes into designing and implementing thoughtful voice interactions with patients when using AI? To answer that, Fierce’s Anastassia Gliadkovskaya sat down with Freddie Feldman, the director of voice and conversational interfaces at Wolters Kluwer Health.
To learn more about the topics in this episode:
- Alexa is finding a voice in healthcare. Cedars-Sinai, Boston Children's sign on for new Amazon smart hospital service
- Oracle Health integrates generative AI, voice tech into EHR system to automate medical note-taking
- HIMSS23: Amazon launches new features for hospitals using Alexa devices
- Automation platform Luma Health launches digital call deflection to save providers, patients time