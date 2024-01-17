'Podnosis': Improving the diversity of voice tech 

A growing number of companies are introducing diverse voices to their virtual assistants or speech synthesis systems: Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Polly, Meta’s Voicebox. But what about diversity of voices in healthcare, where the stakes are higher?

Wolters Kluwer Health, maker of clinical decision-making support tools, decided to re-examine its voice technology after 15 years. The goal is to help providers better reach and engage diverse patients. What goes into designing and implementing thoughtful voice interactions with patients when using AI? To answer that, Fierce’s Anastassia Gliadkovskaya sat down with Freddie Feldman, the director of voice and conversational interfaces at Wolters Kluwer Health.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: