'Podnosis': Catching up with the Fierce 15 of 2019

This week on “Podnosis,” we rewind to January 2019 when Fierce Healthcare unveiled its inaugural Fierce 15, spotlighting 15 private companies engaged in pioneering work and making waves in healthcare innovation.

In this episode, we reconnect with leaders from two of those companies: Cityblock Health and Civica Rx.

Fierce Healthcare Senior Editor Heather Landi chats with Kameron Matthews, M.D., the Chief Health Officer at Cityblock Health. From its beginnings with a single neighborhood hub to now operating in six markets and caring for more than 100,000 patients, we explore Cityblock’s journey and lessons learned in providing care to medically underserved populations.

Next, Fierce Healthcare’s Noah Tong interviews Civica Rx CEO Ned McCoy, who takes us through Civica Rx’s journey over the last few years—from its formation in 2018 to now working with 1,500 member hospitals across the U.S.

