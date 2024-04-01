Medicare Advantage rate cut remains as feds keep up pressure

Insurers will feel resentful Monday as the feds opted to not reverse its decision to decrease Medicare Advantage benchmark payments by 0.16%, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid announced.

CMS still maintains average payments to increase by 3.7% in 2025. The federal government expects to pay up to $600 billion in MA payments to private plans.

“CMS continues to take steps to maintain the stability of the Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug programs,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure in a statement. “The finalized policies in the Rate Announcement and the Part D Redesign Program Instructions will make improvements to keep Medicare Advantage payments up-to-date and accurate, lower prescription drug costs, and ensure that people with Medicare have access to robust and affordable health care options.”

In January, CMS said payments to MA plans would increase by the same rate, good for a $16 billion increase over 2024. But the proposal called for setting benchmark payments at a slight 0.2% decrease that insurers found troubling. The coding intensity adjustment was set to remain at the statutory minimum of 5.9%

It was previously unclear if CMS would play ball with insurers and raise benchmark rates, as the agency has done in years past. The feds have faced criticism for increasing payments to insurers at a time when health plans are so profitable.

AHIP said the cost of care for its members is rising and said the cuts will be harmful, particularly as MA and Part D programs deal with the effects of a changing risk adjustment landscape.

"These policies will put even more pressure on the benefits and premiums of 33 million Medicare Advantage beneficiaries who will be renewing their coverage this fall," said AHIP president and CEO Mike Tuffin in a statement shared with Fierce Healthcare.

Stocks are dropping in after-hours trading for UnitedHealth Group, Elevance Health, Centene and CVS.

While there has been greater scrutiny on the business practices of MA organizations in recent months, with more support coming from Republican lawmakers, bipartisan support remains for the future of the program.

Before the proposed rate cut took place in January, a bipartisan group of senators including majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., John Fetterman, D-Pa., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Angus King, I-Maine, James Lankford, R-Okla., Ted Cruz, R-Texas and Rand Paul, R-Ky., voiced their support (PDF) for MA and asked for payment stability.

More letters, from Democrats and Republicans, defending MA rates have been released in the run-up to the final rule. A group of Democratic House members called on CMS to update payment rates to "fully reflect higher medical utilization trends" among other considerations.

CMS is also choosing to phase-in the Part C risk adjustment model by blending 67% of the risk score calculated using the 2024 MA risk adjustment model with 33% of the score calculated under the old model. The blended risk score trend for the upcoming year is 3.86%.

Since a high percentage of people of people in Puerto Rico have Medicare Advantage plans, the feds will base the MA county rates on the costs of beneficiaries in traditional Medicare with both Parts A and B. It will also apply an adjustment "regarding the propensity of individuals with zero claims."

"We appreciate the comments on alternate adjustment approaches that may be appropriate in Puerto Rico and share the concerns raised by several commenters about access to health care for U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico," the agency said.

As for star ratings, a list of circumstances eligible for extreme disasters, as well as updated star ratings measures, were included in the final rate notice.