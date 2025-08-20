An inflection point for AI in healthcare

Transitions of care—moving patients from one care site to another—continue to be a major challenge in healthcare. Nearly 1 in 5 Medicare patients discharged from a hospital—approximately 2.6 million seniors—are readmitted within 30 days, at a cost of more than $26 billion every year, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Salman Ali, CEO and co-founder of Kouper, saw opportunities to take a tech-based approach to care transitions, using generative AI to ensure patients don’t fall through the cracks after discharge. As executive-in-residence at venture capital group General Catalyst, Stephen Klasko, M.D., has a front-row seat to the latest innovations in AI. And as former CEO of Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, Klasko understands the value of using technology to tackle operational pain points at health systems.

In this episode of “Podnosis,” Ali and Klasko dig into Kouper’s approach to improving care transitions and why they see AI at a true inflection point. They talk about how hospitals can deploy AI without adding to staff burden and why trust matters more than technology in winning over health system leaders.

