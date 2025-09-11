Cedars-Sinai deploys Regard's AI diagnostic support at multiple hospitals

Cedars-Sinai is making use of its investment in clinical decision support company Regard, which it put through its accelerator program in 2017 and formally invested in last year.

The health system will deploy Regard’s proactive documentation platform at two of its hospitals, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital. Regard’s technology combs the electronic health record to surface relevant clinical information at the point of care.

The platform also generates a draft note before the visit based on the patient’s medical history and recommends diagnoses with supporting evidence. The time between chart review and diagnosis should be seamless, but, in practice, clinicians spend more time searching for relevant information in the EHR than making their clinical decisions, Regard says.

The company's proactive documentation platform, which uses its AI agent "Max," helps identify comorbid conditions and ensures clinical context is not overlooked by physicians. Clinicians have accepted 8 million diagnosis recommendations offered by its platform, generating $50 million for its customers, the company said in a press release.

Regard, formerly HealthTensor, went through the second class of the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator program in 2017. Seven years later, the health system’s venture arm invested in Regard’s series B, contributing to its $61 million raise.

Cedars-Sinai is now furthering its relationship with the clinical documentation company at a time when AI scribe companies are jockeying for market share. Regard does provide ambient listening, but it touts that its solution reduces documentation burden for physicians and frees them up for more direct patient care.

Regard also touts the benefits of the AI documentation review for revenue cycle teams that struggle to complete the billing process with incomplete documentation.

"From its early days in our Accelerator program, we recognized Regard's potential to help physicians diagnose and treat patients," Shaun Miller, M.D., chief health informatics officer at Cedars-Sinai, said in a statement. "Our ability to enhance care quality, reduce burnout and support accurate hospital reimbursement makes this a win for both patients and clinicians."

Regard is deployed at 150 hospitals across the country, including Banner Health.

"Cedars-Sinai has been an invaluable partner and champion for us since the beginning," Nate Wilson, co-founder and president at Regard, said in a press release. "We look forward to continuing to advance how medicine is practiced, delivering significant impact for patients and physicians alike."