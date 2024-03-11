HIMSS24: AWS, symplr collaborate on AI assistants to automate complex workflows, mundane tasks

ORLANDO, Florida—HIMSS24 just kicked off today, and there's already a stream of AI innovation news.

Symplr, an enterprise healthcare operations software company, is working with Amazon Web Services to develop AI assistants to help automate complex workflows and mundane tasks for healthcare workers as well as to power chatbots to help patients find and schedule the right care.

The two companies will use existing artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies and build new AI and ML, including generative AI, to accelerate operational efficiency and productivity gains in healthcare.

"Working with AWS on advanced AI will help us take healthcare operations to the next level delivering even greater value to our customers. Using augmented workforce intelligence as a personal assistant can ease staff scheduling, manage conflicts, and complete administrative duties giving time back to nurse managers and front-line staff," said Brian Fugere, symplr's chief product officer, in a statement.

Symplr says it's one of the few healthcare operations software companies taking an enterprise-level approach to AI/ML integration.

The company will demonstrate its symplrAI capabilities at the 2024 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Global Health Conference and Exhibition here this week.

Symplr began using AWS cloud services more than three years ago as part of its connected enterprise strategy and is now building on this partnership to build AI solutions, executives said.

The company's symplrAI solution will use generative AI services from AWS, including Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models from leading AI companies via a single API. Amazon Q is a new type of generative AI-powered assistant that is specifically designed for work that can be tailored to an organization’s business.

In January 2022, symplr acquired Conduent’s Midas Suite of Solutions in a $340 million all-cash deal. Building on that acquisition, the company unveiled at HIMSS23 four product suites and the latest version of the company's Midas Care Management solution.

The four solutions were released as part of its connected enterprise initiative to create efficiencies for health systems addressing staff retention, burnout, compliance and rising supply chain costs.

Nine out of every 10 U.S. hospitals and health systems use symplr’s technologies, according to the company.