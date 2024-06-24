Atropos Evidence Network tops 300M patients with addition of Forian and Syndesis to its searchable network

Atropos Health's Evidence Network has grown to include the data resources of pharmaceutical-focused Forian and international patient data resources from Syndesis. The addition of the companies brings the network to 300 million patients—the industry’s largest federated healthcare data network.

Atropos’ Evidence Network allows customers and users of its products to query each other’s data sets, without the risky and expensive sale of patient data.

Through the Evidence Network, which currently includes top dogs like Stanford and Mayo Clinic, a clinician can ask a question about diabetes trends, for example. Instead of the query being limited to the patient data within the practice, it can be asked of other large data sets, like that of Stanford’s or Mayo’s.

“Instead of spending millions of dollars on a data set, why not just ask a question, you know, it'd be able to work with it more transactionally while having [Atropos] in the middle allows them to trust the output and understand the quality,” CEO and co-founder of Atropos Brigham Hyde said in an interview.

The answers to the clinical Q&A generated by Atropos could come in the form of an observational research study or an aggregate report, Hyde said. ChatRWD, Atropos’ new generative AI-powered chat-to-database application, allows a query to be answered across the entire Evidence Network in minutes.

Keeping the data sets separate is better for HIPAA compliance, IT and security, Hyde said. Moreover, contributors to the network can open up their datasets to others, without losing control of the data. Evidence Network members can also be paid for the use of their data.

The Evidence Network, launched a year ago, now has over a dozen partners.

The new additions to the Evidence Network will bring more pharmaceutical and international insights to the network. Forian brings data on safety, efficacy and value of ethical pharmaceuticals to the network. Syndesis, an international data platform, will add 15 countries’ health data to the network.

Atropos also announced a new customer, Translational Drug Development (TD2), that will now have access to the clinical data network.

Atropos analyzes the data sets and gives them a score on applicability to a particular query, which allows the questions asked to be directed to the right data sets.

“What we're trying to do is make sure when somebody asks a question whether it's a doctor treating a patient or a researcher in pharma or a policymaker, they're using the right data,” Hyde said.

Hyde said many questions are about specific patient demographics, like race and age.

“We had somebody, a physician on the East Coast, who asked a question where his patient happened to be a Hawaiian Pacific Islander. Turns out, they don't see a lot of Hawaii Pacific Islanders … we were able to produce an answer on patients that look just like his patient case,” Hyde explained.

He said the network is also helpful for gathering data on geriatric and pediatric patients, which tend to be underrepresented in clinical trials.

Atropos’ customer base also includes smaller healthcare organizations, like Holyoke Medical Center in Western Massachusetts. Users of Atropos products can run the same types of queries as any other user on the network, which could create more access to AI-generated insights for small providers.

Atropos is seeking more organizations to join its network. “I want every data set in the world on this network,” he said.