Virtual roundtable: Will HHS' latest interoperability rule truly change data sharing?

The Trump administration released widely anticipated rules this week that will change how providers, insurers and patients exchange health data.

Those regulations—issued by both the Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS') Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)—will allow patients to access and download their health records with third-party apps.

Check out our coverage of the two rules here:

But what will these rules really mean when it comes to data sharing?

FierceHealthIT Senior Editor Heather Landi will host a virtual roundtable discussion with industry experts on March 11 at 2 p.m. ET to discuss what the rules say and parse some of the potential impacts.

They'll also discuss the biggest question of all: Will this finally create interoperability in healthcare? Learn more here.