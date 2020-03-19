Industry Voices—5 digital health journeys guiding healthcare

For tech entrepreneurs in the healthcare space, the primary challenge lies in identifying which tools will have real potential in the marketplace. Those insights come from a deep understanding of the industry’s complexities and logistics.

The healthcare industry requires a number of moving pieces to function, and none of them perfectly align. Between a patient’s initial decision to visit her doctor and that doctor’s receipt of payment, each step of the process can result in miscommunications, inefficiencies and delays.

The most successful tools will use digital means to better align key facets of the healthcare industry to achieve better and more efficient outcomes.

I see digital solutions fueling more efficient, quality healthcare delivery across the following five healthcare journeys:

The consumer/patient journey

Mobile health devices, from wearable sensors to phone apps, empower patients to better understand their health. Consumers will gravitate to digital tools that allow them to access and manage affordable, high-quality, mobile healthcare where and when they need it.

Potential opportunities range from apps coordinating patients’ schedules with the availability of doctors, technicians and even equipment rooms to technology that evaluates clinicians based on the quality of their care, patient outcomes and price. The recently released regulations for application programming interfaces should further facilitate consumer access to their own medical information in an organized, mobile manner from disparate care settings.

The provider journey

In today’s healthcare system, physicians are overloaded with information. They often take home hours of extra work, entering their notes on the day’s patients in electronic medical records (EMRs) after their workday ends.

Technology to ease providers’ administrative burdens, transmitting data into their existing workflow and ensuring they have relevant and curated information at their fingertips to deliver better care, will set the bar for success.

For that, we can look to clinical decision support tools that help physicians interpret data. For example, clinical care guidelines could be incorporated into EMRs and then matched with individual patient symptoms to help providers more readily recognize one of several conditions, coupled with possible treatment options. The key: Curated data must flow to and fit within the physician’s workflow.

The connectivity journey

Connectivity brings together the patient and provider through digital means—such as smartphone apps—for scheduling, preventive care, treatment, follow-up and monitoring.

Many times, patients’ health conditions can be modified based on their own behavior, but they often want to know that their doctor is monitoring their progress. As one example, digital drug adherence tools can help physicians ensure their patients are taking their medicine as prescribed, leading to improved outcomes.

The payment journey

While the U.S. health economy migrates to a value-based payment system, fee-for-service/procedure-based reimbursement nevertheless continues. Under the current system, for each procedure a doctor performs, she enters a reimbursement code for insurance and supports that coding with detailed clinical documentation. Technology and tools that facilitate faster, automated documentation and coding, and more complete payments to healthcare providers, will be the ones that rise to the top.

Recent examples demonstrate how augmented or artificial intelligence can be used to improve the payment journey. With patient consent, exam rooms can be wired with AI audio software to transcribe and interpret statements for documentation in clinical records. Automating reimbursement coding through real-time documentation will ultimately streamline the process to allow for faster payment.

The seamless data gathering journey

Using wearable, remote technology to bring data from at-home and on-the-go patients to clinicians enables more effective, integrated care. However, the key to widespread adoption will be ensuring that all patient data are properly coded to communicate with EMRs and seamlessly enter the provider’s workflow.

Medicare offers remote monitoring codes for reimbursement, an indicator that wearable sensors and remote technology are increasingly being considered worthwhile healthcare tools. As they become more commonly used, questions will likely arise around data monitoring and liability risk.

The takeaway

Ultimately, healthcare tech entrepreneurs need to consider their end customers on several levels. It is critical to develop consumer-friendly technology that works as advertised, but in healthcare, entrepreneurs also need to consider logistical implications from the perspective of the provider—from the way digital tools handle consumer data in compliance with regulations such as HIPAA to whether the technology will be subject to regulatory oversight by the FDA or other agencies.

Looking at the "five digital health journeys" provides a simple, useful framework in identifying the most promising opportunities in the digital health space and developing successful, widely adopted tools to meet the healthcare industry’s needs.

Stephen Bernstein is the head of McDermott Will & Emery’s digital health practice and co-chair of the life sciences practice. He advises investment funds, technology firms and healthcare providers on healthcare data and digital assets, as well as the procurement, uses and deployment of health information.