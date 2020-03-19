Everlywell offering first at-home testing kits for COVID-19 amid testing lag

At-home health testing startup Everlywell will begin selling COVID-19 testing kits to consumers.

The at-home collection kit will be available on March 23.

Though other private companies have been involved with creating tests for COVID-19, this is the first company to offer its test directly to consumers.

Austin, Texas-based Everlywell offers more than 30 at-home lab testing kits for food sensitivity, fertility, STDs, thyroid function, metabolism, vitamin D and inflammation. Given the extreme shortage of tests, the company added COVID-19 testing to its at-home collection kits to help diagnose more cases.

The initial supply of 30,000 tests amounts to a significant increase in total COVID-19 tests that have been processed in the U.S. as of March 18, the company said on its website.

By working with multiple labs to scale infrastructure, Everlywell plans to have testing and diagnosis capacity for a quarter of a million people weekly.

While the Trump administration has promised a mass rollout of tests, supply in the U.S has lagged behind that in other countries. From mid-January until Feb. 28, fewer than 4,000 tests from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were used out of more 160,000 produced, according to the Washington Post.

After weeks of stalled testing, on Feb. 29, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new policy to expedite the process for some laboratories to develop new diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV2, which allowed hundreds of labs to test for the virus.

Delays in testing in the United States have set back the nation’s response to the pandemic.

As of March 18, the CDC reported that 37,824 specimens have been tested—4,400 at CDC labs and 33,300 at public health labs. There are currently 89 public labs offering testing, the CDC said.

According to the COVID Tracking Project, a voluntary internet community effort to track testing, at least 82,400 people have been tested in the United States, much higher than official CDC figures.

That tracker collects information directly from state health departments, local news reports, and live news conferences.

The CDC reports there are 7,038 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. while Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center reports there are 9,415 U.S. cases.

Federal officials said Monday they were moving ahead with plans to set up more drive-through testing centers around the country and to speed the processing of tests by commercial labs. By the end of the week, officials said that 1.9 million tests should be available, the New York Times reported.

Earlier this month, Everlywell announced a $1 million dollar development incentive to any certified laboratories who fulfilled requirements set by the FDA and Everlywell to prioritize the development of a COVID-19 diagnostic test.

The positive response from the laboratory community enabled Everlywell to build the full testing and diagnosis experience for COVID-19 in a matter of days, according to the company.

All of Everlywell's laboratory partners conducting COVID-19 testing are complying with FDA's Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 testing.

Consumers who want to order a test online will be asked to complete a screening questionnaire about basic health, symptoms and risk factors for the coronavirus disease, based on guidelines from the CDC.

Telemedicine doctors from PWNHealth, a national network of physicians who prescribe diagnostic tests, then review the answers to determine if a person qualifies for testing.

The test will be available for $135 at no profit to Everlywell, and will be covered by participating HSA and FSA providers.

The COVID-19 test will be shipped to customers with the supplies needed to collect a sample at home and shipping materials to mail the sample to a CLIA-certified laboratory partner.

Secure digital results will be available online within 48 hours of the lab receiving the sample. The company also offers free telehealth consultations with an independent, board-certified physician for consumers with positive results.

Positive results will be communicated to all mandated federal and state reporting agencies, the company said.