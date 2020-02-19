Cerner names new president to oversee clinical electronic health record

Cerner has named Don Trigg as its first new president since 2018.

Trigg, who joined Cerner in 2002, previously served as executive vice president of strategic growth.

In his new role, Trigg will lead the health IT company's work with Amazon Web Services to modernize its platform and to develop a cloud-based cognitive platform for health care.

New White Paper Fuel Top Line Growth Across All Lines of Business Read the latest white paper on how health plans can empower brokers, sales, and marketing teams to increase acquisition and retention rates to achieve their 2020 revenue goals. Download the White Paper

Trigg will also be responsible for clinical electronic health record (EHR), revenue cycle management, and strategic growth businesses, which include real-time health systems, health networks, data-as-a-service, long-term and post-acute care, consumer and employer.

Cerner also announced it expanded John Peterzalek's role to executive vice president and chief client and services officer and he will oversee Cerner’s services, consulting, support and hosting businesses.

The company also is establishing a Client Success office under Peterzalek, Cerner said in a release.

Brent Shafer, Cerner chairman and CEO, said the appointments, along with other changes the company is making to its leadership structure, will build on the company's progress since launching its new operating model in 2019 to "align more closely with clients’ strategic objectives and position Cerner for long-term growth."

RELATED: As activist investor steps in, analysts remain uncertain about Cerner's future

Longtime Cerner executive Zane Burke stepped down from his role as president in November 2018. Burke joined the EHR giant in 1996 and served as the company’s president since 2013.

Burke moved over to the CEO post at digital health company Livongo Health shortly after leaving the health IT giant.

Cerner eliminated the president role last April, a change that was part of a broad strategy aimed at improving the company's operational performance and increasing profitability.

At the same time, the company signed an agreement with activist investor Starboard Value that allowed Starboard to name four members to its board and the authorization of a $1.2 billion stock buyback.

As part of the agreement with Starboard, Cerner increased its margin targets as it focuses on turning its financial picture around.

RELATED: Cerner's expanding partnership with Amazon will be key to its 2020 growth strategy

In his expanded role, Trigg will lead the long-term vision of Cerner’s product portfolio, key product lines, and performance and profitability, the company said.

He also will be responsible for driving the strategy and programmatic efforts involved with Cerner’s platform modernization and the company’s development of a cognitive platform in a partnership with Amazon Web Services.

“There has never been a better moment to innovate at the intersection of health care and information technology. Providers are building out health networks to manage the health and care of the individual. Data holds the promise to deliver a new era of cognitive precision and personalization. We believe Cerner is well-positioned to define and lead it," Trigg said in a statement.