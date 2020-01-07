A look at the most interesting health tech at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS—Do you want an "intelligent" toilet you can talk to? You can get it—if you're willing to shell out about $10,000 for it.

Kohler unveiled the Numi 2.0 intelligent toilet at CES 2020, which comes with heated seats and a warm air dryer, ambient lighting, warm water personal cleansing and integration with Amazon Alexa so you can find out the weather while you're taking your "bathroom time."

It was among hundreds of products aimed at health at this showcase of the latest gadgets, robots and home technology that could be coming to the market soon.

There were digital health products that address aging issues, sleep health, underwear wearables and even sex tech from companies like Lora DiCarlo. And there were Lamborghini massage chairs that looked very inviting after several hours of walking the show floor.

Here's a look at some of the most interesting technology products—from wellness-focused to just plain wacky—I saw at CES 2020.

Age tech: AARP's Innovation Labs showcased several health and wellness technologies to empower people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. The organization launched a developer ecosystem called the Alcove playground that makes it easy for app developers to build or integrate virtual reality experiences into AARP’s VR platform, Alcove.

The organization develops some innovations internally and is focused on leveraging VR to improve consumers' lives as they age, Andy Miller, senior vice president of innovation and product development at AARP, told FierceHealthcare. Products include VRHealth to allow patients who have had strokes or other disabling events to do physical therapy at home and Rendever, which entertains and engages residents of long-term care facilities with virtual reality experiences.

AARP also collaborates with startups to roll out new products. Solutions showcased at the AARP booth included Sana Health, a wearable that uses pulsed light and sound with the aim of reducing chronic severe pain, and VoiceItt, a speech recognition technology. VoiceItt translates unintelligible speech in real-time, with the goal of enabling people with severe speech impairments to communicate by voice.

Sleep tech: Based on the show floor at CES, better sleep is the next big health and wellness trend. Philips has invested significantly in the sleep health space, and the company rolled out its latest SmartSleep products, including the next-generation Deep Sleep Headband. The product uses sensors to monitor brain activity and detect deep sleep then plays quiet tones to improve sleep. Walgreens is now collaborating with Philips to offer its sleep solutions and digital tools through its digital marketplace as part of its ongoing focus on chronic disease management.

Wearables company Withings debuted a feature of its ScanWatch that monitors for sleep apnea. The device uses a SpO2 sensor that measures oxygen saturation levels and identifies when they’re too low, which is an indicator of the common sleep condition.

Sleep Number also unveiled a smart bed that uses temperature technology to create a personalized microclimate and is designed to work with an individual’s natural sleep cycles.

Baby tech: Pampers worked with Verily Life Sciences to develop a smart diaper that does the dirty work—or, at least some of it.

Lumi by Pampers is a connected infant monitoring system that includes a smart HD video monitor and an activity sensor on the diapers. The information is then combined through an app to enable parents to view their baby’s sleep, feeding and diapering patterns.

The bad news: They haven't figured out self-changing diapers just yet.

Women's health: CES 2020 so far has been limited on technology for women, but one company, Willow, is focused on innovating in that space. The company is using technology to update breast pumps, which haven't changed much in decades.

Willow developed an in-bra wearable breast pump that provides more privacy, the company said.

Heart monitoring: Smartwatches and devices that track heart health are all over the CES 2020 show floor.

OmronHealthcare is trying to personalize heart health monitoring and make blood pressure monitors more consumer-friendly devices. The company showcased its HeartGuide product, what it calls the first wearable blood pressure monitor, and another device that's a blood pressure monitor with an EKG.

This summer, the company plans to launch a mobile app experience that will act as a personal heart health coach called Omrom Connect 2.0. Users also will be able to sync data with the Apple Health and Google Fit platforms to integrate reports on heart health, activity levels and sleep quality.

Smart scale: There was a smart weight scale that looks more like a toy from South Korean brand Kakao. The company is a mobile messaging giant, and its character licensing and merchandising unit, Kakao Friends, is launching smart home appliances. The smart scale has a more playful design than most scales—it looks like a cloud—and helps users manage their weight by connecting with an app.

Under-there wearables: Tech is everywhere now, including in your underwear. Myant has been developing textile computing products for several years. The company designs clothing embedded with sensors and plans to launch its Skiin smart clothing brand in the first quarter of 2020. The smart clothing, for which the company won a CES 2020 Innovation Award, will feature embedded sensors that monitor biometrics such as a wearer’s heart rate, breathing rate, temperature, movement, posture and sleep.

The first product will be underwear, the company said.