Where Progress Meets Purpose: How Leaders Are Turning Data Into Measurable Improvement

Every day, healthcare professionals make choices that change lives. Yet the weight of those decisions grows heavier under rising costs, operational strain, and mounting complexity. Healthcare needs data that actually drives results. For nearly twenty years, Health Catalyst has worked alongside healthcare organizations to tackle the toughest challenges they face. We’ve seen what works, what doesn’t, and what it takes to turn your vision into massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. This article reveals how healthcare leaders like you are navigating today’s pressures with clarity and confidence.

As healthcare enters a new era, we’re sharpening our focus on strategic areas that matter most to the organizations and the people we serve:

Advancing analytics and AI.

Improving clinical quality.

Meeting regulatory demands.

Strengthening margins.

Promoting population health and value-based care.

Each case study below reflects a shared commitment to achieving measurable, lasting results. The stories that follow illustrate how organizations like yours are turning complex challenges into opportunities—with our partnership and solutions.

Data & Analytics

A leading health system seized an opportunity to improve clinical quality, boost efficiency, and reduce unwarranted care variation. Their first step was improving access to actionable data using our next-generation improvement platform, Health Catalyst Ignite™. By consolidating information from multiple EHRs and billing systems, they created a unified data view that delivered automated, near-real-time performance insights.

Highlights:

Unified platform: Consolidated multiple tools into a single analytics environment.

Time savings: Eliminated manual orchestration, staging, and job scheduling with an estimated 10% improvement in data processing times.

Automation: Automatic schema drift detection and adjustments.

Efficiency: 38% reduction in storage and computing costs, the result of data optimization.

Value creation: 20% increase in analytics capacity.

Clinical Quality

Sepsis claims over 270,000 lives each year and costs health systems $38 billion, making quality improvement efforts targeting sepsis both urgent and complex. One healthcare organization tackled this challenge, forming an interdisciplinary sepsis team to drive sepsis improvement efforts. With the Health Catalyst Data Platform and Sepsis Analytics Accelerator, they streamlined EHR workflows, standardized alerts, and introduced an AI tool that prompted nurses to screen for sepsis before escalating to physicians.

Highlights:

Mortality reduction: 22.8% relative decrease in sepsis mortality during the intervention period.

Survival outcomes improvement: Reduced mortality observed-to-expected ratio from >1.4 to 1.08.

Faster treatment delivery: 25-minute decrease in median time to antibiotics.

Value-Based Care & Population Health

Health inequities cost the U.S. billions each year. One health system faced this challenge when new regulations required the use of approved screening tools for social determinants of health (SDOH), rendering its prior screenings invalid. To comply with these regulations while engaging patients more effectively, they partnered with Upfront by Health Catalyst™ to design and execute a comprehensive digital outreach strategy. They tailored outreach based on patient demographics, preferences, and accessibility factors, creating a multi-channel engagement strategy.

Highlights:

Expanded reach: 100% of attributed patients were invited to submit SDOH data.

Identified real barriers: More than 1,400 unique, addressable barriers were reported.

Labor savings: avoided 1.3 FTEs in labor costs.

Protected financial performance: Averted negative revenue impact.

Revenue & Cost

Many healthcare organizations unintentionally lose net revenue due to evolving billing practices, staff training gaps, outdated charge methods, and complex technology implementations. Facing these challenges, a leading health system turned to the Vitalware® Revenue Integrity Suite to strengthen mid-revenue cycle processes. Their daily use of the VitalIntegrity™ application enabled comprehensive reviews of itemized charges to detect revenue leakage. Leaders can now quantify improvements, track revenue recognition, and identify annual opportunities for financial performance gains.

Highlights:

Stronger financial performance: $49.8 million increase in gross revenue in one year.

Compliance improvement: Greater accuracy in charge capture and coding compliance.

Revenue protection: Reduced revenue leakage through proactive audits and automation.

Regulatory

One health system needed a solution to meet the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) hospital price transparency requirements efficiently. They adopted the Hospital Price Index™ (HPI) solution, which publishes machine-readable, patient-friendly pricing data for each hospital. Every service contains an easy-to-understand description of the item or service and standard charges information.

Highlights:

Operational compliance: $5.3 million in annual penalties avoided.

Demonstrated cost savings: 60% reduction in costs.

Let’s Build What’s Next—Together

We’ve defined what success looks like in this industry: pioneering new approaches, introducing practical solutions, and helping leaders like you take bold, informed action. From reducing sepsis infections to boosting patient satisfaction rates—and every challenge in between—we have uncovered the right processes and solutions that save time, increase revenue, and transform care. Now is the time to close the gap between insight and action. With data as a driver, lasting outcomes are within reach. Together, let’s build a healthier, more resilient future. Let’s explore how Health Catalyst can support your journey toward measurable outcomes. Download the full eBook to learn more.