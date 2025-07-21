Star ratings are falling—here’s how health plans can respond

Health plans are grappling with a sharp decline in Medicare Advantage star ratings, driven by stricter standards from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and a widespread lack of real-time clinical data, said Whitney Eubanks, vice president of product management at PointClickCare. In a recent interview with Fierce Healthcare, Eubanks explained that many payers are responding to issues—such as hospital readmissions or medication confusion—only after they’ve impacted the member. The financial and reputational consequences can be severe, from reduced bonus payments to shrinking enrollment.

But some plans are seeing early signs of improvement by shifting their approach. Eubanks pointed to real-time care coordination, timely data sharing and targeted interventions at high-risk moments as key strategies. These efforts not only help boost ratings but also improve member experience and outcomes. “When plans and providers operate from a shared, real-time record, they can deliver care that helps avoid the next crisis,” she said. Watch the full interview to learn how health plans are using health IT to stay competitive and improve performance.