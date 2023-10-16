MS Relapses: Just the Tip of the Iceberg

Emerging science is shaking up what has been previously known about multiple sclerosis (MS), changing our understanding of the basic biology of the disease. For years, the classical picture of MS has been that the disease is considered stable in the absence of relapses and/or new brain lesions. New research challenges this idea and sheds light on damage occurring “under the surface” – independent of relapses or new lesions – and pointing to an unseen driver of worsening disability in people with the disease.



“We now know that MS relapses are only the tip of the iceberg – something beyond relapses is driving the destructive nature of this debilitating disease,” said Erik Wallstroem, Sanofi’s Global Head of Neurology Development. “New scientific evidence points to a slow-burning, smoldering process that is at work deep within the brain, involving innate immune cells like microglia, that continues to expand even in periods of stable disease, and these processes are responsible for a significant amount of disability.”



Most MS therapies work in areas outside the brain, leaving the smoldering processes inside the brain largely untouched, illustrating a clear limitation, as shown by PIRA, or progression independent of relapse activity. PIRA is a relatively new term in MS that describes irreversible disability accumulation that still occurs without any new or worsening relapses. Smoldering disease may also be measured by emerging imaging markers such as slowly expanding lesions. Evidence shows that the smoldering process starts early in the disease and slowly continues its destructive work, generating a snowball effect on inflammation within the central nervous system and leading to more and more disability.



“The smoldering process is insidious, not visible on typical MRI scans, but appearing in more subtle ways,” said Tom Snow, Global Franchise Head, Neurology at Sanofi. “The signs of early disability might present as slight changes in how a person speaks, how fatigued they are, or their ability to do daily activities. Finding ways to identify and arrest these early signs of disease progression holds great promise for improving care today and health outcomes for tomorrow.”



The Paris-based company believes digital biomarkers provide an opportunity to measure these subtle, early signs of disability progression. Until now, inconvenient or expensive tests like MRIs, or pen-and-paper cognition tests have been the best way to detect these subtle changes. But as technology evolves, these tests may become more "passive," for instance enabling your mobile phone to measure your cognition in the background, through your speech or typing patterns.



“Understanding the smoldering process is important not just for our industry as we pave the way toward new kinds of therapies, but also for people living with MS,” continued Snow. “Smoldering MS could help explain a confusing disconnect – why someone might feel their disease is getting worse, even though they haven’t had a relapse or new MRI lesion in years. Tackling the smoldering process is a big part of the future of MS management.”



Over the last twenty years, medical science has made great strides in improving care, making MS today nothing like it was in the past. Walk into any MS clinic and the untrained eye may not see people with a disabling disease. While some in the pharmaceutical industry might be content with the status quo, the team at Sanofi say they will never give up on the power of scientific innovation to continue searching for answers.



“Many have given up on further innovation in multiple sclerosis, convinced that little can be done to improve upon existing ‘high efficacy’ therapies,” said Wallstroem. “We think more can be done to further expand our understanding of this complex disease, and from a patient community’s point of view, we think they would agree. So, until we can find an answer to address disability progression in MS, our work continues.”



“We are leveraging two decades of deep expertise in neurology to break new ground, exploring new technologies to advance the next generation of MS therapies that aim to repair the smoldering processes within the central nervous system and provide protection against further damage,” continued Snow. “Innovation in MS means stopping at nothing until we find effective therapies that halt disease progression in its tracks, or even reverse it, giving people hope for a brighter future.”



To learn more about how emerging science is changing how researchers, providers and the patient community understand and approach MS care, visit: https://www.sanofi.com/en/magazine/your-health/a-smoldering-process-a-new-way-of-thinking-about-multiple-sclerosis.