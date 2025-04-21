Medicaid Transformation in 2025: A Look into the Future with Unite Us

States across the country are leading a sweeping transformation of Medicaid programs, fundamentally reshaping how we address people's health, economic stability, and mental well-being through innovative, person-centered approaches. As value-based care models expand and requirements continue to evolve, technology’s role in shaping this shift is more critical than ever. Leading the charge is Taylor Justice, co-founder and president of Unite Us—a software platform dedicated to advancing whole-person care. In a recent interview with Fierce Healthpayer, Justice shared his perspective on what Medicaid transformation looks like in 2025 and how it will continue to redefine the future of health and community care delivery.

Federal and state leaders are actively exploring ways to manage Medicaid program costs more effectively through innovative models of care delivery. “More than ever, we’re seeing Medicaid agencies and Medicaid programs specifically being looked at under a microscope,” said Justice.

Justice emphasized that the long-term success of these efforts will require sustainable infrastructure and true interoperability between traditional healthcare systems and the community-based organizations (CBOs) that provide critical non-medical services. “Innovation is critical, and it’s also at the heart of Medicaid transformation, and we’re seeing many states adopt different approaches that are tailored to their unique needs.”

“And these programs have the potential to deliver significant cost savings both in the community, for government, and for healthcare,” said Justice. “But success really depends entirely on building sustainable infrastructure. Historically, we haven’t seen a lot of investment in public health. You see it a lot on the healthcare side, but how does that extend to the community? How do we improve billing for non-medical claims? We don’t want to replicate what we see in healthcare from revenue cycle management and just bring that over to the community side of the house.”

Looking ahead, Justice and the team at Unite Us are focused on continuing to drive innovation and support ongoing efforts to transform Medicaid. This includes working closely with state Medicaid programs and other stakeholders to develop new models of care that drive greater efficiencies and aim to put people on a path to self-sufficiency by comprehensively addressing barriers to economic, health, and mental well-being. By leveraging their software platform and expertise in data integration, Unite Us is well-positioned to play a key role in the future of Medicaid transformation.

“We believe the future is going to continue to be shaped by some of the innovations that we make,” said Justice. “We’re 12 years old. We were beating the war drum on closed-loop networks since the very beginning. When the market just wanted a robust list of resources, we were the first organization to reimburse a non-medical need as a Medicaid benefit in North Carolina.”