LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Launches Healthcare DataWake Podcast



LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has launched an innovative new podcast that aims to tackle some of healthcare's most pressing challenges through the lens of data patterns and patient journeys. Healthcare DataWake explores how consumers create "data wakes" as they navigate through the choppy waters of the American healthcare system – both as they enter (bow wake) and exit (stern wake)– and how understanding these patterns could transform healthcare delivery and outcomes.



"Healthcare is broken, and certain populations are feeling the failure harder than others," says Adam Mariano, President and GM of Healthcare at LexisNexis® Risk Solutions. The podcast sets out to examine how recognizing patterns within patients' data wakes can unlock more equitable access, drive operational efficiency, and ultimately deliver better health outcomes for all.



Episode 1: Is Patient-Friendly Data Security Possible?



The inaugural episode, "A Balancing Act – Protecting Your Healthcare Data Without Limiting Your Access," dives into the complex world of healthcare data ownership and security. With Mariano joined by Flavio Villanustre, Chief Information Security Officer at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, the episode explores a critical modern healthcare challenge: how to protect sensitive patient data while ensuring seamless access for those who need it.



The discussion comes at a crucial time, as healthcare organizations face unprecedented cybersecurity threats. According to industry-cited data discussed in the episode, more than 400 organizations reported breaches affecting nearly 60 million identities in 2024 alone. Cyberattacks on healthcare organizations are estimated to have jumped nearly 54% since 2020. Cybersecurity attacks in healthcare cost an average of $9.77 million per breach.



Yet simultaneously, patients increasingly expect the same seamless digital experience from healthcare providers that they receive from online retailers.



The episode examines how regulations like the 21st Century Cures Act have transformed data ownership, putting more control in patients' hands. Villanustre and Mariano explore the "magical" aspect of data portability – allowing patients to move between providers without friction – while also addressing the security challenges this creates.



A key focus of the discussion is how healthcare organizations can implement effective security measures without creating barriers to access, particularly for vulnerable populations. The experts discuss advanced identity verification technologies that can provide security behind the scenes while maintaining a smooth user experience for patients accessing their health information through digital portals and apps.



Healthcare DataWake promises to continue exploring crucial industry topics in future episodes, bringing together thought leaders, observers, champions, and those directly impacted by healthcare challenges. The podcast will tackle issues including health equity, data portability, health literacy, equitable care, and clinical trial diversity, all through the lens of data patterns and their potential to drive meaningful change.



The podcast's unique approach – examining the data "wakes" left by patient interactions – offers a fresh perspective on healthcare's persistent challenges. Just as a boat's wake shifts with currents, winds, and speeds, people's healthcare data wakes also change constantly. Understanding these patterns could be key to maximizing data's value in healthcare delivery.



Through expert discussions and powerful personal stories, Healthcare DataWake aims to move beyond surface-level conversations about healthcare inequities to uncover actionable insights that can drive real change.



Ready to dive into these important healthcare discussions? Listen to the first episode of Healthcare DataWake and future installments here.



