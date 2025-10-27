How Hospitals Can Stop Revenue Leakage: Claritev’s Dr. Jigar Patel on Data, Transparency, and Reimbursement Integrity





In this sponsored episode of Podnosis, host Chris Hayden speaks with Dr. Jigar Patel, Chief Medical and Product Officer at Claritev, about one of healthcare’s biggest financial blind spots—revenue leakage.



Dr. Patel explains why hospitals often lose up to 15–25 cents of every revenue dollar through inefficiencies, under-optimized contracts, and fragmented data systems. He shares how lack of analytics expertise and opaque reimbursement models especially impact community and rural hospitals, and how initiatives like price transparency are beginning to level the playing field. Dr. Patel also introduces Claritev’s CompleteVue, a solution that helps CFOs and revenue leaders identify leakage points, benchmark reimbursement rates, and strengthen contract negotiations.



Tune in to learn how health systems can use data to improve reimbursement integrity, reduce administrative waste, and sustain financial health in an increasingly complex payer landscape.