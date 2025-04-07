How AI is Revolutionizing Healthcare: Improving Efficiency and Patient Care



In this episode of Podnosis, Chris Hayden from Fierce spoke with Micheal McComber, Principal Solutions Architect at TTEC Digital, about how AI is transforming healthcare by enhancing patient and provider experiences. TTEC Digital specializes in optimizing patient interactions with digital solutions that ensure first-call resolution and streamlined provider support.



McComber highlighted three major challenges in healthcare: rising costs, data security, and workforce shortages. He explained that AI can address these issues by automating routine tasks such as patient scheduling, insurance verification, and predictive analytics. One notable example includes AI bots integrated with Epic systems that authenticate patient records, schedule appointments, and even notify patients about prescription updates.



Another success story involved a diabetes center using AI to manage recalls for insulin pumps. Automated outbound calls notify patients of recalls and guide them through the replacement process, ensuring patient safety and peace of mind.

McComber emphasized that AI-driven efficiencies reduce contact center handling times, offering significant cost savings and enhancing patient satisfaction. As healthcare organizations seek to optimize operations, AI offers a proven path to improved outcomes and streamlined workflows.



Listen to this compelling podcast.







