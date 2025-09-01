Changing the Trajectory of Children at Risk for Suicide



Dr. Barron Frazier remembers the encounter vividly. A teen boy contemplating suicide arrived in the emergency department.



The boy didn’t have a plan, but he needed help. Dr. Frazier helped guide the family to pursue intensive outpatient therapy. They also discussed how to make the boy’s home safer by securing firearms.



It was a moment of honesty and shared purpose that may well have saved the teen’s life. Dr. Frazier, an emergency medicine physician at Monroe Carell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, credits the Preventing Youth Suicide Collaborative for giving him the tools to have a difficult conversation.



“I see how central this work is to what we do in pediatric emergency medicine. My involvement in this collaborative didn’t just give me tools—it gave me ownership,” he said.



Ownership among pediatric clinicians is crucial since suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people 10-14 years old and third leading cause of death for those between 15-24. What’s more, in 2024, suicide self-injury made up 34% of visits to children’s hospitals’ emergency rooms, according to the Pediatric Health Information System ®.



Alarming statistics like these led several child-centered associations to declare a national emergency in 2021, followed by the formation of the Preventing Youth Suicide National Collaborative in 2022. The collaboration is a joint effort of the Children’s Hospital Association, the Cardinal Health Foundation and the Zero Suicide Institute.



The collaborative set out to accelerate improvement in the identification and care of children at risk for suicide. Three years later, member hospitals are improving care by creating new clinical care pathways, standardizing processes, training care teams, educating hospital workers and collecting data.



"The Preventing Youth Suicide Collaborative and Zero Suicide Framework have taken a concept that was primarily used for research and have made it a standardized approach to care,” said Dr. Patricia Ibeziako, associate chief quality officer for behavioral health at Boston Children’s Hospital. "Standardization now goes beyond just individual institutions. It's now national. We're all using similar tools and learning from each other."



Children’s hospitals at the forefront



Children’s hospitals have a track record of their commitment to quality and safety. As such, they are well-positioned to lead quality improvement efforts in this type of care. Pediatric hospitals see kids every day with varying degrees of suicide risk: on inpatient floors and in emergency departments, psychiatric units, specialty clinics, primary care and more.



Some kids who screen positive for risk of suicide come to the hospital with psychiatric concerns, but many are at the hospital for other reasons. Standardized screening questions allow hospitals to quickly identify risk factors in all patients, regardless of their primary diagnosis.



The 39 hospitals that make up the collaborative use a systemic approach to identify and assess children at risk of suicide. Since 2022, member hospitals of the Children’s Hospital Association have implemented changes in suicide care, including screening patients, collecting data, training staff and building cultures that recognize the importance of this work.



For example, many hospitals have adopted universal suicide screening protocols or lowered the minimum age of children who are screened. Some have built tools into their electronic health records to standardize screenings, crisis assessments, and safety plans. Others are making suicide care a priority for all staff, not just mental health counselors.



“This initiative has transformed how we care for children’s mental health—across every setting. It gave us a shared framework and empowered our teams to screen universally for suicide risk, intervene early, and respond with compassion,” said Dr. Linda Mayes, chief of child psychiatry at Yale New Haven Health System and chair of the Yale Child Study Center. “Most importantly, we’ve built a system where every child is seen, every concern is heard, and every risk is met with care and connection.”



A data-driven approach



To drive systemic change in pediatric health care, the collaborative’s members have attempted to quantify data for the same five process metrics within their hospitals: total screenings, positive screenings, total assessments, suicide attempts and deaths.



Tracking outcomes is not as straightforward. Variations in states’ data tracking practices make it very difficult to validate data on suicide attempts and deaths. This complexity means the collaborative can’t yet tell a collective story. However, the collaborative’s progress to date underscores the critical importance of standardizing data collection as hospitals seek improvements to save lives.



What’s next for the collaborative



The last three years have marked the beginning of work to define the way forward. The Preventing Youth Suicide National Collaborative has improved systems of care, from emergency departments to acute care to mental health specialty clinics to primary care offices. While the 39 pediatric hospitals have made a difference for children, families and the workforce who cares for them, the work is far from complete.



The future of the Preventing Youth Suicide Collaborative depends on strong hospital leadership, continued investment, and adequate resource support.



“Children’s hospitals are transforming the identification, treatment and prevention of suicide among their patients and communities, but also within general hospitals that provide care for kids,” said Matthew Cook, president and CEO of the Children’s Hospital Association. “The collaborative’s learnings will help change the trajectory of children and adolescents at risk of suicide.”