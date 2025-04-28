

Baxter launches the Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat, a room-temperature collagen pad approved for Hemostasis and Sealing.



Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), a renowned leader in pioneering surgical innovation, proudly announces the introduction of the Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat stored at room temperature, now available in Europe.



The Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat is a ready-to-use, absorbable collagen pad for hemostasis and sealing. Its versatility makes it suitable for open surgery and minimally invasive surgical procedures (MIS), enhancing the surgical toolkit for healthcare professionals.



“Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat represents a significant development from Baxter, and introducing the room-temperature variant highlights our ongoing dedication to innovation in Tissue Management,” stated Steve Wallace, President of Advanced Surgery at Baxter. “The launch of the Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat in Europe and Asia is a culmination of collaborative efforts between surgeons and our esteemed Baxter Medical and R&D partners. Expanding our product portfolio transcends merely by introducing a new item; it is about enhancing the integration of our offerings. This evolution reinforces our commitment to improving health outcomes and meticulously addressing the diverse needs of our customers, ultimately helping to optimize patient care.”



Building on a decade of market success, Baxter is excited to unveil the Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat, which offers the convenience of room-temperature storage and an extended shelf life of 3 years.



This innovative technology eliminates refrigeration, offering a convenient option for surgeons who need to control bleeding or prevent leakage effectively. This collagen-based hemostatic sealing device reflects Baxter’s dedication to advancing surgical techniques while meeting the essential needs of skilled surgeons.



The performance of Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat involves the interaction of two components that are able to create rapid and lasting hemostasis by sealing off the bleeding surface. The white, tissue-facing side of Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat is covered with a thin layer of NHS-PEG. The NHS-PEG, when in contact with blood or other body fluids forms a hydrogel which enhances its adhering properties and seals the tissue surface. In contact with blood, collagen induces aggregation of platelets. Platelets deposit in large numbers on the collagen structure, degranulate, and release coagulation factors that, together with plasma factors, enable the formation of fibrin. The structure of Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat provides a three dimensional matrix that readily absorbs fluids, and provides additional mechanical strengthening of the clot. Preclinical studies suggest that resorption and replacement with host tissue occurs in approximately 6 – 8 weeks with little tissue reaction.



The rate of resorption and replacement with host tissue can be longer as it depends on several factors, including the amount of product left in situ and the site of use.



Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat has multiple clinical benefits, such as sealing tissue, stopping and preventing leaks, fast, effective hemostasis within 2 minutes, and being absorbed and replaced by host tissue.



One of the clinical publications by Mario Serradilla-Martín et al. highlighted that in patients who underwent pancreaticoduodenectomy (PD) with pancreaticojejunostomy (PJ), the use of the PEG-coated collagen patch reduced the incidence of relevant Postoperative pancreatic fistula (CR-POPF) and the incidences of adverse events were lower in the patch group compared with the control group.



Another prospective, multicenter, single-arm, observational registry study by Dr. Carlo Lombardo stated that Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat efficiently establishes hemostasis and sealing in various surgical specialties, including minimally invasive procedures. The sealing capacity of Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat against body fluids other than blood was clearly demonstrated.



For more information on Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat,



Visit: https://advancedsurgery.baxter.eu/hemopatch



INDICATIONS: Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat is indicated as a hemostatic device and surgical sealant across various soft tissues (cardiovascular, connective tissue, parenchyma, serosa, viscera), and dura for procedures in which control of mild or moderate bleeding or leakage of other body fluids or air by conventional surgical techniques is either ineffective or impractical. Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat may be used to augment dura closure techniques to close small dural defects (≤3mm) following traumatic injury, excision, retraction or shrinkage of the dura mater.



INTENDED PURPOSE: Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat is an absorbable collagen pad intended for sealing and hemostasis.



CONTRAINDICATIONS: Do not compress Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat into blood vessels or use intravascularly. The device must not be used in patients with known hypersensitivity to bovine proteins or brilliant blue (FD&C Blue No. 1 (Blue 1)).



WARNINGS: Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat is not intended to be used in pulsatile, severe bleeding. The use of Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat is not recommended in the presence of an active infection. When used in, around, or in proximity to foramina in bone, areas of bony confine, the spinal cord, the brain and/or cranial nerves, care should be exercised to avoid overpacking (collagens may expand upon absorption of liquid), creating the potential for neural damage. Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat is not intended as a substitute for meticulous surgical technique and the proper application of ligatures or other conventional procedures for hemostasis and sealing.



For safe and proper use of Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat, refer to full Instructions for Use.



Manufacturer:



Baxter Healthcare SA