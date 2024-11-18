2024: A pivotal year in the fight against cardiovascular disease



For Esperion Therapeutics, 2024 has marked a pivotal transformation in its mission to combat cardiovascular disease.



CEO Sheldon Koenig, who brings over 25 years of cardiovascular industry experience, shares how recent developments have positioned the company for significant growth.



The year's achievements include a broad label expansion in the U.S., increasing their treatable patient population from 10 million to 70 million. This expansion, coupled with a restructured capital deck through OMERS, has strengthened Esperion's market position.



Koenig's leadership of Esperion is deeply personal. As a cancer survivor, he understands the critical importance of cardiovascular health. "You can die of cardiovascular disease before you die of cancer," he recalls being told, leading him to discover his own high cholesterol.



Looking ahead, Esperion is expanding beyond its current cardiovascular focus. The company is investigating its ACLY pathway technology for applications in other disease states, with plans to detail its pipeline in early 2025. "We're one of those few companies that are commercializing actively a product while also having a very interesting pipeline," Koenig notes.



With 305 employees and growing global partnerships, including Daiichi Sankyo and Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Esperion continues to demonstrate strong commercial execution with double-digit growth in prescriptions and net sales, setting the stage for continued expansion in 2025 and beyond.







Chris Hayden:

Hi, my name is Chris Hayden. I am a producer here at Fierce Pharma, and I'm here today talking to Sheldon Koenig, president and CEO of Esperion Therapeutics. Sheldon's career has been a lifelong pursuit, fueled by deep passion for bringing life-saving medicines to patients in need. His drive is not merely a professional calling, but a mission deeply rooted in personal experience. Through his own battle with cancer, Koenig has witnessed the transformative power of medical breakthroughs and the invaluable role they play in prolonging and improving the lives of countless individuals. As President and CEO of Esperion Therapeutics, his personal connection has only strengthened his resolve to contribute to the advancement of medical knowledge and the development of progressive treatments. We're pleased to have Sheldon Koenig with us to talk about today's Esperion and why this is truly a transformational time for the company he leads. Welcome, Sheldon.



Sheldon Koenig:

Hey, Chris. Thanks for having me.



Chris Hayden:

You've described 2024 as a transformational year for Esperion. Can you tell us why this year is so important for the company?



Sheldon Koenig:

Thanks again, Chris. Great to see you and it's always great when we can tell the story of Esperion Therapeutics. I represent 305 employees and all doing our best, and it has been transformational. We've had a number of things happen this year in 2024.

I would say the biggest event was the fact that we received our label from the FDA. The second was our capital structure. We are able to actually revisit restructuring our capital deck with a group called OMERS, which is a Canadian pension fund in Canada. We monetized our EU royalties from Daiichi Sankyo, and that allowed us to make some sweeping changes and remove debt off of the table. So that felt good.

So the other thing that was kind of a burden for us, which was from 2023 into 2024, is the Daiichi Sankyo litigation. This is our partner in Europe, and we were able to successfully come to a resolution with our partner. We have a great relationship with our partner. They're doing a great job in Europe, so great relationship there.

And also I mentioned the label and I mentioned the fact that this allowed us to really address, or I should say, allows us to address a broader patient population. We are only really looking at 10 million patients in the treatable market. The new label actually extended the patient opportunity to 70 million patients. So these are 70 million patients who need additional LDL lowering.

And I would just say quickly on the performance side, we've continued to show double-digit growth in total prescriptions, double-digit growth in what are called new to business prescriptions, if you will, and also showing double-digit growth in net sales. So we're really proud in the way that we have demonstrated execution in 2024 and are looking forward to carry that momentum into 2025.



Chris Hayden:

Let's jump into this a little bit. I'd be curious to hear what makes Esperion different from other biopharmaceutical companies of your size?



Sheldon Koenig:

Well, Chris, you mentioned earlier, so I'm going to make this both from a personal approach and also just from a company perspective and why I came to this company. I really believe in these products. Cardiovascular disease is still the number one killer worldwide of both men and women. And you mentioned earlier my history, my battle with cancer about 14 years ago, and it was a tough battle and I've had many people come to me. You've been in the cardiovascular business side since 2004, since actually when I was on even the Zocor franchise at Merck. What about that mission for oncology, et cetera?

It goes back to what I just said. The number one killer is cardiovascular disease. And this is something that can be preventable. You can get out there and do a lipid panel and see how your LDL cholesterol is. If it's high, you should be on therapy. And a quick story to that is I remember being two years out of treatment and I turned to a pretty prominent key opinion leader and who I knew had had cancer in his history and said, "Do you ever worry about your cancer coming back?" And he turned to me and he said, "You'll die of cardiovascular disease before you die of cancer."

Now, whether that's true or not was something that sparked me to say, "I need to get my LDL checked." And we need to do a better job educating patients that there is something that can be done as it relates to treating your bad cholesterol. So that's one. I think two is we have global partnerships. I mentioned Daiichi Sankyo Europe earlier. They market this drug throughout Europe, Brazil, and also some smaller Asian markets, which we call the ASCA region. We also have a very prominent relationship or partnership with Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, and they actually just finished their Phase 3 trial. By the way, all these partnerships also bring with them significant milestones as well to us. And that's a great financial incentive for us.

And I would say not last and not least, and maybe not last either because there's more to say, but we're also one of those few companies that are a SMID, so small mid-cap company that is not only commercializing actively a product, but we also have a very interesting pipeline, which we'll be talking about more in the future. And it's always interesting when you can be commercializing a product. And by the way, that's our number one priority is doing that, but also having some very interesting science in the background.



Chris Hayden:

Well hold onto that future because this is what we're going to touch on next. So the present, as you've mentioned, is focused on the cardiovascular market. So what do you see as the future of Esperion?



Sheldon Koenig:

Yeah, so as I mentioned earlier, there's still a lot of work to do in cardiovascular. There's a lot of patients who really need help with lowering LDL cholesterol, and even with all the medicines that are out there today, as I mentioned, it's the number one killer. So again, we'll remain focused on that.

But the future is also looking more specifically at areas such as maybe kidney and liver and also still looking at the heart. So right now we're doing a lot of investment in intellectual property. And you might ask, "Well, what is that investment of intellectual property?" Well, it's really to carry forward our future. Well, we've been a little bit reluctant in the past. We've always mentioned our pipeline, but we didn't really talk about it in that great of a detail. And the reason for that is we didn't have all of our intellectual property lined up, but the ACLY pathway is a very interesting pathway that has many different targets. I mentioned a few, kidney, liver. We also see potential targets from an oncology perspective as well.

But our expertise is really in that cardiometabolic area, and that's what we're really focusing on. So we are continuing to finish up all of our diligence and our work for intellectual property, and we look forward to talking in-depth about our pipeline sometime in the first half of 2025. And I think people are going to be really interested in the science and what that can mean for patients and also physicians who are treating patients in these certain areas.



Chris Hayden:

Now, let's take a step. I would like to take a step back real quick if we can. We'll go up in the way back machine here and just, you became the CEO in May of 2021. And I'm just curious from your perspective, how is the company different from when you first became the CEO?



Sheldon Koenig:

Well, first of all, it's definitely a big turnaround and it's really the team that did this. And it really started in October of 2021 where we really had to right-size the organization. We had to control our spend, and we made several priorities. We really need to have a focused strategy to market our products. We need to improve our financial position, and we also have to really kind of create a culture where, I always say this, "I want people waking up every day and feeling good about coming to work." Like, "Wow, I want to work here." And that goes to all 305 employees.

So what have we done? Well, we've done that. I've talked about the fact we've already improved our financial position, we removed a lot of debt off of the books, which is great. And we've executed on a very clean strategy to continue to grow our business. And we've done a really good job in really controlling our expenses and being judicious and how do we spend each and every dollar, because each and every dollar, as you can imagine, for all biotech is precious, and you really want that return on investment. And I think we've done a really good job there of measuring in what's our ROI on our spend.

I would think one other aspect to our success has been our success with payers. We had the opportunity to speak to payers about what would be coming in the future, and that allowed the team and the market access team to get out to all of our major payers, both from a commercial perspective and a Medicare perspective, and lay the groundwork to give us the access that we need to be successful.

I mentioned the 10 million patients going to 70 million patients. That's not easy. There's a lot of barriers for physicians to write the drug. They had to go through certain steps, use two statins, use ezetimibe. That market access team was able to, since 2021 by essentially June 1st, 2024, make all of those go away and allow for much better access so that physicians and patients can get that drug. So really, again, all those things that I mentioned put the ship on the right course, and now it's about execution and continuing to grow our business.



Chris Hayden:

Now, I don't want to paint you into a corner here, but just for the last question, you don't have to get into product specifics or anything, but from an overall company standpoint, what are your personal goals for Esperion in the next year? You've kind of laid out, but also for the next five years?



Sheldon Koenig:

Yeah, so for the next five years, I think one of the things we want to do is continue to expand globally. We still have some markets that we're very interested in that we're currently filing in, and you'll hear about that more in the future as well. So again, we want to have that global presence.

The other one is really bridging our success from the growth of our products that we have today to our pipeline and really demonstrate, again, the science that we have in the ACLY platform and the ability to deliver essentially new, promising molecules that will treat different therapeutic areas.

And I think the third one that I would throw in there is just, you can't do that without people in the company and culture. I mentioned this earlier, and we want to have a culture that again, really allows for success of folks, allows for people to bring forward their ideas and creativity and just makes it a great place to work. And we actually were voted as a top company from a culture perspective to work at. So we're very proud of that as well. So I see a bright future ahead for Esperion.



Chris Hayden:

Great. I love it. Well, Sheldon, thank you very much for your time today. I really appreciate it. Once again, my name is Chris Hayden. I am with Fierce, and I've been talking with Sheldon Koenig, president and CEO of Esperion Therapeutics.



Sheldon Koenig:

Thank you, Chris.

