Podcast: What to watch in healthcare in 2020

(Lia Shaked)

FierceHealthcare has officially launched its podcast, so you can ring in the new year in style with our executive editor Tina Reed and me as we sit down to discuss the hot topics heading into 2020.

We break down the biggest dangling threads from the last year—will Congress address surprise billing? Stay tuned—and spin ahead into the trends to watch for the coming months.

What did we miss in our conversation, and what would you like to see us dive into in a future podcast? Reach out on Twitter at @FierceHealth or drop a line into our inboxes.

Read more on
