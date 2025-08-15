Cleveland Clinic bolsters operations halfway through 2025

Cleveland Clinic’s operations have improved substantially from 2024, with the nonprofit reporting a 5.6% margin for the quarter and 3.5% margin for the first six months of 2025.

Those respectively translate to operating gains of $255.3 million and $308.1 million. Both are well ahead of 2024, when the nonprofit tallied $45.3 million for the second quarter (1.2% operating margin) and $95.5 million for the half health (1.2% operating margin).

2024 had been a record-breaking year for Cleveland Clinic in terms of scale. The system logged 15 million total patient encounters and total revenues of around $16 billion—its 1.7% operating margin—though stronger than the two years prior—was below the target of 2.7%, triggering layoffs and calls from CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., to tighten the ship.

Financial filings published Thursday show that Cleveland Clinic bumped its revenue by more than 15% year over year during the quarter ended June 30, with year-to-date revenue up 12.1%.

Management attributed the growth to “strong patient demand for outpatient services and new Medicare Advantage delegated premium and risk agreements” that took effect at the top of the year. Total patient encounters rose by 2.7% during the quarter, with clinic outpatient evaluation and management (E&M) visits up 6% and outpatient surgical cases up 3.9%.

Cleveland Clinic’s operating expenses increased by 10% year over year for the quarter and 9.5% across six months, which management tied to the increased volume of patient care and inflationary trends on labor and drug expenses.

At the same time, management pointed “initiatives to stabilize [Cleveland Clinic’s] workforce, including reduced reliance on agency personnel and premium labor, allowing the System to manage the year-over year rate of growth in personnel costs to 4.7%. The System continues to implement cost reduction and efficiency initiatives to appropriately capture the scale-synergy opportunities across its global enterprise and to develop a lean cost structure that is aligned with patients served.”

Nonoperating income was $507.8 million for the quarter and $539.7 million year to date, and was largely driven by a 5.6% return from Cleveland Clinic’s investment portfolio. Together with operating results, the system recorded $763.2 million excess revenues for the quarter (more than a 300% increase over the prior year) and $847.8 million over six months (a roughly 63% increase over the prior year).

Cleveland Clinic reported 309 days of cash on hand as of June 30, a slight decline from 315 days at the end of last year.