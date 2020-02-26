What do patients lie to their doctors about? Plus, tips to encourage them to tell the truth

Doctors often ask patients questions about their lifestyle choices, but, in some cases, they shouldn’t believe the answers.

That’s because 23% of people admitted they have lied to their doctors, according to a survey by TermLife2Go.

So what are people lying about? The survey of 500 people found:

46% lied about smoking.

43% lied about exercise.

38% lied about drinking.

29% lied about their sexual partners.

That doesn’t add up to 100% because some people said they lied about multiple subjects.

On the upside, most people (77% of those surveyed) are honest with their doctors.

Why do patients lie? Some 75% of respondents cited embarrassment as the reason. Another 31% said they lie to avoid discrimination, and 22% said they lie because they don’t think their doctor will take them seriously if they tell the truth. Those that lied to avoid discrimination were overwhelmingly female (80% female, 20% male).

It’s hard for doctors to tell how often patients lie, Clark Madsen, M.D., a family physician, told TermLife2Go. “Doctors don’t have some sort of lie detector and aren’t trained like the FBI,” said Madsen, who suspects he gets lied to in about 30% to 40% of patient visits.

Most of the time, patients lie to keep the visit moving, thinking “sure, I’ll do that," or "no, I don’t have that problem,” said Madsen.

Sometimes, patients just tell doctors what they think their physician wants to hear, he added. For example, they will say they exercise more than they do.

But other times, patients try to conceal information, and the lies can be more serious.

“I have caught many people telling me stories that don’t make sense or denying actions they have taken. This usually happens when they have an agenda and want the doctor to do something specific for them. If they have a problem and want a specific treatment, they will sometimes tell you they have taken other treatments or are allergic to certain medicines to force you to pick the one they want,” he said.

The survey found there are some gender differences when it comes to lies patients tell. More men lied to doctors about alcohol consumption than women (50% versus 32%). On the other hand, women were more likely to lie about sexual partners (33% versus 21%).

Madsen said gender differences could be the result of cultural norms for men and women. Patients either consciously or unconsciously try to meet those norms.

And there were differences based on age. Patients 35 and older are more likely to lie about their exercise habits than younger patients. Patients 35 and younger are more likely to lie about smoking. The age group most likely to lie about sexual partners are those 35 to 45.

Most patients are honest, but that honesty isn’t always comfortable. In fact, almost half of survey respondents said they feel uncomfortable talking to their doctors about their sexual activities.

On the other hand, 34% said they were comfortable talking with their doctor about anything.

Are there some lessons for doctors?