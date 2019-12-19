Salaries increase for both physicians and advanced practitioners. Check out the average earnings

Salaries increased last year for both physicians and advanced practitioners, according to a new report.

The average salary for a physician rose to $363,924 and for advanced practitioners, which includes nurse practitioners and physician assistants, to $122,973, according to a survey report released by LocumTenens.com.

The average physician’s salary has been steadily increasing, and was up by 16.5% since 2015, according to the report, which was based on an August survey. Survey respondents included physicians and advanced practitioners and compensation results are based on full-time, permanent employers and take into account annual salary and bonuses.

Webinar Top health industry issues of 2020: Will digital start to show an ROI? Each year, PwC's Health Research Institute (HRI) names the top issues for the health industry in the coming year. What made the list for 2020? Join HRI for a discussion of the most important trends for providers, insurers, pharma/life sciences and employers. Register to PwC's Webinar

Salaries for advanced practitioners have fluctuated over the past few years, but have been on the rise since 2017, the report indicated.

The report included a breakdown by specialties for both physicians and advanced practitioners.

Here are the average salaries for physicians by specialty:

Orthopedic surgeons, $539,464

Cardiologists, $469,895

Radiologists, $434,541

Urologists, $430,000

Anesthesiologists, $415,985

Critical care, $376,090

General surgeons, $372,500

Emergency medicine, $360,433

Neurologists, $333,115

Obstetrician/gynecologists, $293,980

Hospitalists, $283,530

Psychiatrists, $272,821

Primary care, $245,146

Here are the average salaries for advanced practitioners by specialty:

Certified nurse anesthetist, $202,244

Emergency medicine physician assistant, $166,194

Emergency medicine nurse practitioner, $142,857

Psychiatric nurse practitioner, $137,993

Critical care nurse practitioner, $134,850

Hospitalist nurse practitioner, $128,532

Primary care nurse practitioner, $118,034

As with other salary reports released this year, primary care physician salaries were among the lowest. In this survey, the primary care salary was an average based on those working in internal medicine, family practice and pediatrics. The average internal medicine salary increased by about 22% since 2016, while the average salary for family practitioners actually decreased by approximately 8% last year, the report found.

Orthopedic surgeons, who were at the top of the salary list, saw average salaries increase by 10% since 2016.

Of those surveyed, most physicians are employed by hospitals, while most advanced practitioners work in healthcare clinics. Among physicians who took the survey, 40% were hospital-employed, 20% were in group practice and 14% worked in clinics or community centers. Among advanced practitioners, 27% were employed in clinics or community centers, while a slightly lower percentage (26%) were hospital-employed and 14% were in group practices.