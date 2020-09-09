Minnesota Health Network and Stellar Health reach deal to use value-based payment platform

Physician association Minnesota Health Network announced a deal with cloud-based platform Stellar Health to boost its transition to value-based payments.

The deal, announced Wednesday, would enable the use of Stellar’s platform in the network’s 47 physician clinics and more than 450 primary care physicians located throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The health network “will provide funding for [Minnesota Health Network] to utilize Stellar’s platform,” according to a release on the deal.

The platform compensates physicians after they complete certain care coordination activities that lead to better health outcomes.

Stellar can also provide practices with granular recommendations and best practices for value-based care, officials said.

“Best-in-class care coordination takes a significant amount of time and budget that many of our small, independent practices don’t always have,” said Tom Lorentzen, Minnesota Health Network’s CEO, in a statement. “As a result of this collaboration, our practices will be equipped with the tools needed to deliver even better value to our patients, while being rewarded financially for making the most appropriate and informed decisions possible.”

Lorentzen added that Stellar will simplify value-based care across all of a physician’s payers from Medicare to commercial plans “so we don’t have to worry about the programmatic differences from payor to payor.”

The deal comes as the healthcare industry is shifting rapidly toward value-based care payments to help handle increasing healthcare costs.

Some experts have said the COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the push toward value-based care as traditional Medicare fee-for-service payments have plummeted due to lower patient volume.