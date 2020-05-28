Michigan neurologist surrenders license after being accused of misdiagnosing hundreds of kids

A pediatric neurologist in Michigan lost his license last week after he was accused of misdiagnosing hundreds of children with epilepsy.

Yasser Awaad, M.D., agreed to surrender his medical license and pay a $5,000 penalty under a settlement accepted Wednesday by the Michigan Board of Medicine, the Associated Press reported.

The settlement came after the state's attorney general filed a complaint against Awaad in 2018 alleging he "misdiagnosed approximately 250 patients as suffering from epilepsy or seizure disorders, based on electroencephalograms that were either not performed or not interpreted properly."

RELATED: 1 in 3 misdiagnoses results in serious injury or death: study

At the time, Awaad was a pediatric neurologist at Oakwood Healthcare in Dearborn, which is now part of Beaumont Health. Awaad has said he has not actively practiced medicine in Michigan since 2007.

"A great day for patients that was long overdue," said attorney Brian McKeen, the Associated Press reported. McKeen has won two trials so far over Awaad's treatment of children and is representing several other families in connection with care from the physician.