The list of the top 10 highest physician salaries by specialty for 2019

Once again, orthopedic doctors topped the salary list.

As they did last year, orthopedists had the highest salary among 20 different specialties, according to a MedPage Today salary survey.

Cardiologists moved up into the No. 2 spot on the top 10 list, as salaries for oncologists which had been in that spot last year dropped to No. 10 on the list.

The results were based on an online survey in the fall of 2019 that received more than 12,500 responses, including 5,308 with salary information used in the analysis.

As usual in these salary surveys, specialists continued to draw the largest paychecks. Pediatricians were at the bottom of the salary list with an average of $203,364, followed by family medicine physicians who drew an average salary of $213,089.

Here are the top 10 highest-paid specialties:

1. Orthopedics: $426,413

2. Cardiology: $422,414

3. Urology: $406,714

4. Radiology: $399,841

5. Gastroenterology: $394,661

6. Pain management: $342,053

7. Anesthesiology: $339,123

8. Emergency medicine: $320,973

9. Dermatology: $319,505

10. Oncology: $313,627

The yearly base salary for physicians/surgeons was $203,364, according to the survey, which also looked at salaries for nurse practitioners and physician assistants by specialty.

The yearly base salary for nurse practitioners in 2019 was $131,302, up from $109,000 in 2018. Those working in anesthesiology had the highest pay with an average salary of $166,969.

The yearly base salary for physician assistants was $96,489, which was down from $110,000 in 2018. Those working in gastroenterology had the highest average with a salary of $161,956.

As with other salary surveys, this one showed a mismatch between the highest-paid doctors and the most in-demand specialties. Despite a shortage of primary care doctors in many areas of the country, they continue to see lower salaries.

The country could see a shortage of up to 122,000 physicians by 2032, according to a projection from the Association of American Medical Colleges.