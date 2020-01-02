The list of the top 10 highest physician salaries by specialty for 2019

money
Orthopedics is a good field for doctors looking to make top dollars, according to a new survey. (Getty Images)

Once again, orthopedic doctors topped the salary list.

As they did last year, orthopedists had the highest salary among 20 different specialties, according to a MedPage Today salary survey.

Cardiologists moved up into the No. 2 spot on the top 10 list, as salaries for oncologists which had been in that spot last year dropped to No. 10 on the list.

Webinar

Top health industry issues of 2020: Will digital start to show an ROI?

Each year, PwC's Health Research Institute (HRI) names the top issues for the health industry in the coming year. What made the list for 2020? Join HRI for a discussion of the most important trends for providers, insurers, pharma/life sciences and employers.

RELATED: Salaries increase for both physicians and advanced practitioners. Check out the average earnings

The results were based on an online survey in the fall of 2019 that received more than 12,500 responses, including 5,308 with salary information used in the analysis.

As usual in these salary surveys, specialists continued to draw the largest paychecks. Pediatricians were at the bottom of the salary list with an average of $203,364, followed by family medicine physicians who drew an average salary of $213,089.

Here are the top 10 highest-paid specialties:

1. Orthopedics: $426,413

2. Cardiology: $422,414

3. Urology: $406,714

4. Radiology: $399,841

5. Gastroenterology: $394,661

6. Pain management: $342,053

7. Anesthesiology: $339,123

8. Emergency medicine: $320,973

9. Dermatology: $319,505

10. Oncology: $313,627

The yearly base salary for physicians/surgeons was $203,364, according to the survey, which also looked at salaries for nurse practitioners and physician assistants by specialty.

RELATED: Specialist physicians in high demand, and their salaries reflect it

The yearly base salary for nurse practitioners in 2019 was $131,302, up from $109,000 in 2018. Those working in anesthesiology had the highest pay with an average salary of $166,969.

The yearly base salary for physician assistants was $96,489, which was down from $110,000 in 2018. Those working in gastroenterology had the highest average with a salary of $161,956.

RELATED: Physician specialties with the highest salaries and the biggest pay increases in 2019

As with other salary surveys, this one showed a mismatch between the highest-paid doctors and the most in-demand specialties. Despite a shortage of primary care doctors in many areas of the country, they continue to see lower salaries.

The country could see a shortage of up to 122,000 physicians by 2032, according to a projection from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Read more on
Physician Practice Salaries Physician Compensation Orthopedics Cardiology Primary Care Pediatrics Specialty Care Nurses Physician Assistants Association of American Medical Colleges

Suggested Articles

stethoscope, coins and calculator
Hospitals & Health Systems

Comments to Stark overhaul show concerns among docs, hospitals

Comments to a major overhaul of the Stark Law show concerns among doctor groups on the financial risk requirements to get exceptions to the law.

by Robert King
shows the physical exterior of Google's headquarters building
Tech

Google AI can detect breast cancer better than docs

Artificial intelligence can detect breast cancer better than radiologists and has the potential to improve the accuracy of mammogram screenings.

by Heather Landi
Graphic of workers with parachutes and ladders
Hospitals & Health Systems

Chutes & Ladders—Community Health System gets new CFO

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry.

by Tina Reed