Here's a look at salaries of U.S. front-line workers in COVID-19 fight compared to the rest of the world

An index shows the U.S. pays £64,771—which equates to about $79,829 as of press time on May 12—on average to its healthcare workers. (Getty/Nuthawut Somsuk)

U.S. healthcare workers on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 are among the top paid in the world compared to other major developed nations, according to a new study released this week.

The study is a healthcare salary index of the 36 countries that are part of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) compiled by Qunomedical. The index was released in response to the coronavirus pandemic to look at healthcare investment. The U.S. ranked eighth overall when it comes to investment in healthcare compared to the salaries of front-line healthcare workers.

Overall, the index shows the U.S. pays £64,771—which equates to about $79,829 as of press time on May 12—on average to its healthcare workers. That ranks second behind Switzerland, which has an average salary of about £70,906, or $87,336.

RELATED: The list of the top 10 highest physician salaries by specialty for 2019

How does the U.S. compare when it comes to pay for certain jobs? 

  • The U.S. ranks second again when it comes to average salaries for general practitioners who are paid the equivalent of about $233,249 on average. That comes in behind Luxembourg where providers are paid an average salary the equivalent of about $295,284.
     
  • The U.S. doesn't stack up as strongly when it comes to nurses. It ranks sixth among OECD countries with an average salary the equivalent of $72,654. It ranks behind Luxembourg, which has an average nurse salary the equivalent of $101,380, as well as Denmark, Switzerland, Australia and Iceland.
     
  • The U.S. ranked 17th among the OECD countries when it came to the emergency physician's average salary at the equivalent of about $174,118. The country that ranked top among other OECD countries when it comes to average emergency physician salary was Switzerland at equivalent pay of about $285,235.
