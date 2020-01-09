Pennsylvania doctor sentenced to year in prison for illegal distribution of opioids

Prison
A longtime doctor will serve a year in prision for illegally distributing oxycodone. (kodda/Getty)

A Philadelphia-area doctor was sentenced this week to 12 months and one day in prison for illegally distributing oxycodone.

Richard Ira Mintz, D.O., 69, of Dresher, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and also ordered to pay a $100,000 fine, according to the Department of Justice.

Mintz, who has surrendered his medical license and Drug Enforcement Administration certificate of registration, will also have to serve three years of supervised release and 90 days of home confinement following his release from prison.

The doctor pleaded guilty in March 2019 to eight counts of distributing controlled substances outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose, according to the announcement.

Law enforcement officials said that from about July 2016 to July 2018, Mintz worked at a medical practice in Philadelphia where he sold fraudulent oxycodone prescriptions, writing them in the names of three individuals whom he had never met nor examined.

