AMA President Harris calls for all governors to implement physical distancing guidelines

California Gov. Gavin Newsom coronavirus update
California Governor Gavin Newsom is among the governors that have implemented strict stay-at-home orders in their states to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking as part of a virtual address hosted by the National Press Club, American Medical Association President Patrice Harris called on other governors around the U.S. that haven't implemented physical distancing guidelines to do so immediately. (Photo by AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool via Newscred)

American Medical Association President Patrice Harris called on governors who have not already implemented physical distancing in their states to do some immediately. 

Speaking as part of a virtual address hosted by the National Press Club, Harris called on elected officials, the media, tech platforms and other institutions to more stringently follow and disseminate science-based information. 

“In truth, the nation needs more—much more—from our leaders," Harris said. "The public is already making incredible sacrifices by acting on the evidence. All of us need to trust that our institutions are also keeping science at the fore of their decision-making." 

patrice harris
Patrice Harris, M.D. (AMA)

Her address on Tuesday was aimed as a defense of science in the face of false information that seems to be spreading as quickly as the virus itself, Harris said. 

RELATED: AMA's Harris says stopping gun violence is in doctors' lane

"We have witnessed a concerning shift over the last several decades where policy decisions seem to be driven by ideology and politics instead of facts and evidence," Harris said. "The result is a growing mistrust in American institutions … in science … and in the counsel of leading experts whose lives are dedicated to the pursuit of evidence and reason."

Harris said the solutions for the pandemic, such as finding effective treatments or creating a vaccine, will take time and careful examination.

"In the meantime, we must exercise good judgment, believe what the science and evidence is telling us, and be flexible in changing our behavior as our knowledge improves," Harris said. 

That includes following what may feel like simplistic guidelines like social distancing and adequate handwashing that is supported by evidence, she said.

She also cautioned against misinformation. For instance, some have falsely claimed African Americans are less likely to get COVID-19, have falsely said that children cannot contract COVID-19 and have wrongly claimed coronavirus will be a new way to force vaccinations on people who don't want them. 

"We must ensure the war is against the virus and not against science," Harris said. "Believing these kinds of rumors and conspiracy theories inevitably leads to more illness, more suffering, more death. That’s why we all have a responsibility to seek out, and share, information only from credible sources."

