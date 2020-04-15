AMA and AHA team up to launch resource to fight malicious cyberactivity

The American Medical Association (AMA) and the American Hospital Association (AHA) teamed up to launch new guidance to fight malicious cyberactivity in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The joint cybersecurity resource from the AMA and AHA called Working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic offers actions both physician groups and hospitals can take to strengthen their computers, networks and medical devices from the rise in COVID-19-themed security threats and attacks, particular as more employees work from home.

The resource includes checklists, sources, tips and advice on strengthening protections, they said.



“Amid increased reports of malicious cyber activity, some physicians and care teams are working from their homes and relying on technologies to support physical distancing measures while ensuring availability of care to those who need it,” said AMA President Patrice Harris, M.D., in a statement. “For physicians helping patients from their homes and using personal computers and mobile devices, the AMA and AHA have moved quickly to provide a resource with important steps to help keep a home office as resilient to viruses, malware and hackers as a medical practice or hospital.”

But amid the coronavirus pandemic, cybersecurity experts have raised the alarm about an increase in cyberattacks as hackers exploit the outbreak's disruption. Among the top targets: government agencies critical to responding to the epidemic including the Department of Health and Human Services.

Cybercriminals are also using fake HIV test results and coronavirus conspiracy theories to break into the computer systems of healthcare companies.